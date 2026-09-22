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Home > Tech and Auto News > Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else

Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else

The Department of Telecommunications has warned mobile users against sharing SIM cards registered in their name, with violations attracting up to three years in jail and a Rs 50 lakh fine under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else. Image credit: AI
Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else. Image credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 16:39 IST

The Department of Telecommunications has issued a strong advisory cautioning mobile users against allowing SIM cards issued in their name to be used by others, warning that fraudulent SIM issuance and misuse of telecom identifiers can invite serious legal consequences.

Heavy Penalties Under New Telecom Law

Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, such violations may attract imprisonment of up to three years along with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, DoT said in its advisory issued on 21 September. The warning is aimed particularly at users whose identity documents may have been used to issue mobile connections without their knowledge, or who have handed SIM cards registered in their name to someone else.

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Case That Triggered The Advisory

The advisory follows a case uncovered during recent cybercrime investigations, in which a Point of Sale agent in Chhattisgarh allegedly activated 25 mobile connections using citizens’ identification documents without their knowledge or consent. Following the discovery, DoT and telecom service providers blacklisted the agent, barring further SIM issuance, while the 25 connections were examined through DoT’s Digital Intelligence Platform. Connections found suspicious were sent for re-verification, and those that failed were deactivated.

Practices DoT Has Warned Against

The department has listed several practices citizens must avoid, including obtaining SIM cards through fake documents or impersonation, and selling, transferring or handing over SIM cards registered in one’s name to another person. DoT also warned against renting out or lending a SIM to be used as a mule SIM for cyber fraud, noting that legal liability in such cases may extend to the original subscriber. Additionally, citizens have been advised against using modems, SIM boxes or devices with tampered IMEI numbers, or apps and tools that alter Calling Line Identity and other telecom identifiers.

How To Check SIM Cards Linked To Your Name

DoT has urged citizens to regularly check all mobile numbers linked to their identity through the Sanchar Saathi portal or mobile app. The platform allows users to identify unrecognised or unwanted connections and request their blocking. It also offers a Check Genuineness of Your Mobile Handset facility, letting users verify a device’s IMEI details, including its brand, model and manufacturer information.

Why Vigilance Matters

DoT’s advisory underlines that SIM cards and telecom identifiers should not be treated casually, since a connection issued in someone’s name can be misused even without their direct involvement. Regular verification of linked mobile numbers, the department said, remains an important safeguard against telecom and cyber fraud.

Also read: Chandigarh Launches ‘iPhone Langar’: Raja The King Distributes iPhone 17 To 10 Women, Plans 100 Phones

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Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else

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Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else
Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else
Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else
Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else
Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else

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