Why Did Techie Yousuf Imran Quit His Rs 9.4 Cr Google Package? Here’s The Reason

A Google employee who earned nearly 1 million US dollars which is around Rs 9.4 crore in salary and commissions last year has resigned to launch his own artificial intelligence startup, saying fears of layoffs and the AI boom convinced him it was time to take the leap. The Yousuf Imran Google resignation has drawn attention after the 41-year-old walked away from one of Silicon Valley’s highest-paying corporate jobs to build an AI business from scratch. Rather than waiting for the next round of restructuring, he decided to bet on himself.

Originally from Bangladesh, Imran moved to New York as a child and spent nearly 20 years working in sales before joining Google in 2020. While his base salary stood at about 170,000 US dollars, strong sales commissions pushed his total earnings to 986,000 US dollars which amounts to roughly Rs 9.32 crore last year, according to Business Insider.

Why the Yousuf Imran Google resignation became a bet on the AI boom

Reports say that the biggest reason behind the Yousuf Imran Google resignation was his belief that the AI industry is entering a once-in-a-generation growth phase. He also realised that competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic were offering stock options with far greater long-term upside than Google could provide.

At the same time, repeated layoffs at Google changed his view of corporate life. Watching highly talented colleagues lose their jobs convinced him that job security at even the world’s biggest technology companies could disappear overnight, making entrepreneurship a more attractive option.

How the Yousuf Imran Google resignation turned a side project into a startup

According to reports, during his final years at Google, Imran spent evenings and weekends experimenting with AI models and building software applications. Those efforts eventually became Mangosteen Studio, a one-person startup developing specialised AI tools designed to help sales teams close deals more quickly.

To avoid raising outside funding and giving away ownership in his company, he carefully planned his finances. Before leaving Google, he saved 200,000 US dollars for business expenses and another 150,000 US dollars to cover his mortgage and personal living costs for the next two years.

What the Yousuf Imran Google resignation says about today’s AI opportunities

The resignation of Yousuf Imran from Google is also an indication of his views on how experience in the industry can weigh heavily than any technical qualification. According to reports, Yousuf believes that current technologies in AI have allowed people who do not have degrees in computer science to develop technology startups if they know what real business problems exist.

This shows the increasing trend of professionals who leave their safe corporate jobs to embrace opportunities created in the rapidly expanding AI industry.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Price Hike Incoming? Leak Claims Apple Could Raise Prices By Up To Rs 35,000