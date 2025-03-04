Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • YouTube Preparing For A Revamp And Will Work Like Netflix, Here’s All You Need To Know

YouTube Preparing For A Revamp And Will Work Like Netflix, Here’s All You Need To Know

This move isn’t entirely new for YouTube. The platform previously introduced Primetime Channels, a feature that allowed users to subscribe to streaming services such as Max and Paramount+ directly through YouTube.

YouTube Preparing For A Revamp And Will Work Like Netflix, Here’s All You Need To Know


YouTube, the original giant of video streaming, is reportedly preparing for a significant transformation by shifting towards more subscription-based content. According to a report by The Information, the platform is exploring new ways to integrate premium third-party content, following in the footsteps of competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This move isn’t entirely new for YouTube. The platform previously introduced Primetime Channels, a feature that allowed users to subscribe to streaming services such as Max and Paramount+ directly through YouTube. However, unlike Amazon’s Prime Video, which heavily promotes its add-on subscriptions, YouTube took a more passive approach—requiring users to seek out these services manually. Due to low engagement, the initiative didn’t gain much traction.

Now, YouTube appears to be reviving and expanding the concept. The company is looking to make paid content more accessible by featuring it prominently within the app. This update could bring a redesigned interface resembling Netflix or Disney+, with dedicated rows showcasing premium shows. A separate Primetime Channels section is also expected to become a central hub for subscription-based offerings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“No matter what the business model is, no matter what the content type is, it’s all right there (on YouTube),” said Kurt Wilms, YouTube’s senior director of product management, in an interview with The Information.

One of the most notable changes could be an improved content organization system for creators. YouTube plans to allow content creators to structure their videos into seasons and episodes, moving beyond the current playlist format. This shift could make it easier for users to discover long-form series, a format already popular among many YouTube creators.

“The vision is that when you come to our (TV) app, and you’re looking for a show, it’ll just blend away whether that show is from a Primetime Channel or that show is from a creator,” Wilms added.

With these upcoming changes, YouTube aims to expand beyond its ad-driven revenue model and establish itself as a more subscription-friendly platform. The new design is expected to roll out in the coming months, potentially reshaping how both premium content and creator-driven series are consumed on the platform.

Also Read: Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show, Watch

Filed under

Netflix Youtube

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Champions Trophy Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Faces Toss Dilemma On Bone-Dry Dubai Pitch

Champions Trophy Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Faces Toss Dilemma On Bone-Dry Dubai Pitch

“Calling Someone ‘Miyan-Tiyan’, ‘Pakistani’ In Poor Taste, But Not An Offence”: Supreme Court

“Calling Someone ‘Miyan-Tiyan’, ‘Pakistani’ In Poor Taste, But Not An Offence”: Supreme Court

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk Questions India’s Democracy Over The Situation In Manipur And Kashmir, India Responds

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk Questions India’s Democracy Over The Situation In Manipur And...

Adani Group Launches Its Latest Film Celebrating The Impact Of Adani Ports: A New Addition To The “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” Stories

Adani Group Launches Its Latest Film Celebrating The Impact Of Adani Ports: A New Addition...

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

Entertainment

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s New Photos

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To Girlfriend Before Oscars Speech

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For Her 60th Birthday, Six Days After Father’s Death

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard