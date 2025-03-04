YouTube Preparing For A Revamp And Will Work Like Netflix, Here’s All You Need To Know

This move isn’t entirely new for YouTube. The platform previously introduced Primetime Channels, a feature that allowed users to subscribe to streaming services such as Max and Paramount+ directly through YouTube.

YouTube, the original giant of video streaming, is reportedly preparing for a significant transformation by shifting towards more subscription-based content. According to a report by The Information, the platform is exploring new ways to integrate premium third-party content, following in the footsteps of competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

This move isn’t entirely new for YouTube. The platform previously introduced Primetime Channels, a feature that allowed users to subscribe to streaming services such as Max and Paramount+ directly through YouTube. However, unlike Amazon’s Prime Video, which heavily promotes its add-on subscriptions, YouTube took a more passive approach—requiring users to seek out these services manually. Due to low engagement, the initiative didn’t gain much traction.

Now, YouTube appears to be reviving and expanding the concept. The company is looking to make paid content more accessible by featuring it prominently within the app. This update could bring a redesigned interface resembling Netflix or Disney+, with dedicated rows showcasing premium shows. A separate Primetime Channels section is also expected to become a central hub for subscription-based offerings.

“No matter what the business model is, no matter what the content type is, it’s all right there (on YouTube),” said Kurt Wilms, YouTube’s senior director of product management, in an interview with The Information.

One of the most notable changes could be an improved content organization system for creators. YouTube plans to allow content creators to structure their videos into seasons and episodes, moving beyond the current playlist format. This shift could make it easier for users to discover long-form series, a format already popular among many YouTube creators.

“The vision is that when you come to our (TV) app, and you’re looking for a show, it’ll just blend away whether that show is from a Primetime Channel or that show is from a creator,” Wilms added.

With these upcoming changes, YouTube aims to expand beyond its ad-driven revenue model and establish itself as a more subscription-friendly platform. The new design is expected to roll out in the coming months, potentially reshaping how both premium content and creator-driven series are consumed on the platform.

