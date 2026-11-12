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Home > Technology > Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive

Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive

Written By: Newsx Branddesk
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 08:57 IST

Search interest in crypto casino bonuses follows a strict rhythm. It jumps every Saturday afternoon and again in the middle of each month, and the reason is simple: Stake, one of the largest crypto casinos and sportsbooks, pays its recurring rewards on a calendar. Players who know the calendar collect every payment. Players who do not often miss claims that expire quietly. Here is how the timetable works and what each reward is.

Saturday: the weekly bonus

The best-known date is Saturday. Around 12:30 PM GMT, which is 6:00 PM in India and 8:30 AM on the US east coast, Stake releases its weekly bonus, also called the weekly boost. Everyone who placed bets during the previous seven days can claim a share, sized by how much they wagered and by their VIP level.

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Stake announces a total pool for the week and posts a claim link in its VIP Telegram channel. The link works for a limited time and must be opened while logged in. Trackers such as the Stake weekly boost page list every Saturday’s pool and claim code and run a countdown to the next release, which is the easiest way to see whether a given week has already dropped.

Mid-month: the monthly bonus

The second fixed point is the monthly bonus. It has no exact date; it normally arrives between the 10th and the 20th of the month. Stake sends it by email to eligible players, and the amount is based on VIP level and the last 30 days of play. A smaller follow-up, often called the post-monthly bonus, tends to arrive a few days later.

Because the date moves, this is the reward people most often ask about. A dated history, like the one kept on the Stake monthly bonus page, shows when each month’s payment went out in the past and gives a reasonable window for the next one.

Every day: rakeback and reloads

Two rewards are not tied to a weekday. Rakeback, a small share of the house edge on each bet, collects continuously from VIP Bronze and can be claimed at any time. Reloads are bonuses split into daily portions. They become a regular benefit at Platinum I, and players report that a portion not claimed on its day is lost.

Irregular: drops and promotions

Stake also publishes bonus drop codes on its social channels and runs races, raffles and challenges. These have no fixed schedule. A drop code is typically limited to a number of claims and is used up within minutes, so there is little point in searching for old ones.

One calendar for all of it

Keeping track by memory is harder than it sounds, especially across time zones. A combined Stake bonus schedule puts the Saturday bonus, the expected monthly window and the daily rewards on one page with local times, and offers a calendar file that can be added to a phone so a reminder appears before each release.

Who is eligible

  • Weekly and monthly bonuses require recent play and are scaled by VIP level. Bronze, the first tier, normally takes $10,000 in total wagers.
  • Registration codes are entered once, at sign-up. A code such as RAZOR is linked to the welcome offer and a Bronze start; the recurring bonuses need no code afterwards.
  • Location matters. Stake is not available in every country, and US players use the separate sweepstakes site Stake.us.

A note on what these rewards are

All of these payments come from the same source: the house edge on money already wagered. A weekly or monthly bonus returns a small part of it. That makes the rewards worth claiming if you already play, and a poor reason to play more. Online gambling is for adults only and is restricted in many jurisdictions; check local law, set a budget before you start, and use the limit and self-exclusion tools if the habit stops being fun.

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Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive

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Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive

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Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive

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Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive
Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive
Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive
Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive
Stake’s Bonus Calendar Explained: When the Weekly, Monthly and Reload Rewards Arrive

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