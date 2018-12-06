Adilabad Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: For the Telangana assembly elections 2018, Adilabad constituency seat, TRS' Jog Ramanna, Congress' Gandrath Sujatha, BJP's Payal Shanker, Dattatri Elchala of NCP, and Eerla Satyanarayana of BSP are the key contenders.

Adilabad Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: For the Telangana assembly elections 2018, the candidates from 119 constituencies have pull-up their socks and are all set face the big day of polling on December 7, 2018. The state was governed by Telangana Rashtriya Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and will go to polling for the second time, where the fate of candidates from 119 constituencies will be on stake. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had won 90 seats out of 119 last time and again eyeing to cross the magical number 60, which required to form the government in the state. The state will go into polling on December 7, 2018, and the counting of votes will be held on December 11, 2018. For the second assembly elections, from the Adilabad constituency, an interesting battle between Congress candidate Gandrath Sujatha, Payal Shanker of BJP, last time’s winner TRS’ Jogu Ramanna is expected.

Candidates in fray for the Telangana state assembly elections 2018 Adilabad seat:

Telangana state elections 2014 data:

In 2014, K Chandrashekhar Rao led-Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) won 90 constituency seats and from the Adilabad constituency, Jogu Ramanna of TRS had won by 14507 votes.

Important dates for the Telangana assembly elections 2018:

Telangana will go to polls on December 7, 2018, and the results for the state assembly elections will be announced on December 11, 2018, along with the other four states— Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

