Charminar Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Hyderabad's Charminar constituency will face an interesting contest this time as BJP candidate T Uma Mahendra, Chitra Saxena of BSP, Mohd Ghouse of Congress, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of AIMIM, and Mohammed Salahuddin Lodhi of TRS are in the race. The state will go into polling on December 7, 2018, and the counting of votes will be held on December 11, 2018.

Charminar Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Hyderabad’s Charminar constituency, which is known for India’s recognized for the monumental structure, is set to face the assembly elections 2018. This time a triangular close contest between All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected. The Charminar constituency seat was secured by AIMIM candidate Pasha Khadri last time by 36587 votes, while this time, AIMIM has field Mumtaz Ahmed Khan from Charminar seat. It is one of 15 constituencies in the capital city of Hyderabad with 196116 electorates. The state will go into polling on December 7, 2018, and the counting of votes will be held on December 11, 2018, and all parties are eyeing to form the government.

Candidates in fray for the Telangana state assembly elections 2018 Charminar seat:

This time BJP candidate T Uma Mahendra, Chitra Saxena of BSP, Mohd Ghouse of Congress, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of AIMIM, and Mohammed Salahuddin Lodhi of TRS are in the race for the Telangana assembly elections 2018, Charminar seat.

Telangana state elections 2014 data:

In 2014, K Chandrashekhar Rao led-Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) won 90 constituency seats but from the Charminar constituency TRS faced a defeat as AIMIM candidate Pasha Khadi won the elections by 36587 votes.

Important dates for the Telangana assembly elections 2018:

The state will exercise the voting right on December 7, 2018, and fate of the candidates will be announced on December 11, 2018, along with results of other state elections— Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

The state elections have become very interesting as heavyweight leaders from all the fronts are trying to woo the voters and form the government in the state with a thumping majority.

