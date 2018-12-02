Nagarjuna Sagar Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Nagarjuna Sagar is one of the six Legislative Assembly constituencies located in the backward Nalgonda district in the southern state of Telangana. Out of all the candidates set for an electoral face-off, it will be close contest between three-time Congress MLA Jana Reddy Kunduru and Kankanala Nivedita, both being the top contenders in the constituency.

Nagarjuna Sagar Constituency Assembly elections 2018: Nagarjuna Sagar is one amongst the six assembly seats of Nalgonda district in the Deccan state of Telangana. The Indian National Congress is fielding present Congress MLA from the constituency Jana Reddy Kunduru. Kankanala Nivedita is contesting for the constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is fielding Nomula Narsimhaiah. Katta Yadaiah Mudiraj will contest on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket and MD.Kutuboddin will be fielded by Aam Aadmi Party in the constituency.

In the assembly elections 2014, two-time MLA Jana Reddy Kunduru belonging to the Indian National Congress with 69,684 votes had won for the third time in a row against Nomula Narsimaiah of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi who had 53,208 votes to his credit. Kunduru had ssunkNarsimaiah by a margin of 16,476 votes. The voter rurn out in the last election was 80.05%. It is a general constituency.

Nagarjuna Sagar is further divided into the six mandals and comes under Nalgonda district which was officially acknowledged as one of the most backward districts in the country. The total number of voters in the assembly constituency is 1,63,128 out of which 1,01,669 are male voters and 1,02,117 are female voters.

Ever since Telangana was carved out of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh the KCR led Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been holding the reigns of the state. The TRS government dissolved the assembly in the fourth year and are set to go to polls for the second time in the history of the state. Other major contenders of the state are the Indian National Congress and Telugu Desam Party.

The state will go to polls on December 7, 2018. The results of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections 2018 will be announced on December 11, 2018, along with the other four states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. The assembly elections will be a close contest between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Ïndian National Congres, Telegu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

