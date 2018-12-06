Khammam Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: For the Khammam constituency, a close contest is expected between Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and Congress alliance candidate Ajay Kumar Puvvada, BJP's Vuppala Sarada and TDP's Nama Nageswara Rao. The voting will be held on December 7, 2018, and the counting of votes will be done on December 11, 2018.

Khammam Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: The stage is set for the polling for Telangana Assembly Elections 2018, where the fate of all candidates from 119 constituencies will be locked in the EVM machines on December 7, 2018. Out of 119 seats, Telangana Rashtriya Samithi led by K Chandrashekhar Rao had won 90 seats and formed the government with a thumping majority. But the TRS government dissolved the assembly in the fourth year of their term and are all set to go to polls for the second time. Congress and TRS alliance candidate Ajay Kumar Puvvada had last time marked a victory with 17583 votes and is eyeing to repeat his term as a lawmaker. The competition became interested after the entry of strong BJP candidate Vuppala Sarada and TDP’s Nama Nageswara Rao, along with BSP, TDP and independent candidates.

Candidates in fray for the Telangana state assembly elections 2018 Khammam constituency seat:

Telangana state elections 2014 data:

In 2014, TRS candidate and Congress alliance candidate Ajay Kumar Pavvasa registered a one-sided victory with a huge margin of 17583. K Chandrashekhar Rao led-TRS had formed the government with 90 constituency seats, plus 13 Congress candidates also supported him which increased the number.

Important dates for the Telangana assembly elections 2018:

Polling booths across the state are ready for the polling and the security has been beefed up the state police on directions of state Election Commission. The voting will be held on December 7, 2018, and the counting of votes will be done on December 11, 2018, along with other four states— Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

