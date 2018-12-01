Kukatpally Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Kukatpally is one amongst the fifteen Legislative Assembly constituencies located in Hyderabad district in the southern state of Telangana. Out of all the candidates set for an electoral face-off, it is touted to be a close contest Madhavaram Krishna Rao of the TRS and Madhavaram Kantha Rao of the BJP. Nandamuri Venkata Suhasini of the Telugu Desam Party has also emerged as a new face.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: Kukatpally is amongst the five assembly seats of Medchal-Makalgiri district in the southern state of Telangana. Madhavaram Krishna Rao, former Telugu Desam Party MLA from the constituency would contest on a Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket while the Bharatiya Janata Party is fielding Madhavaram Kantha Rao. Former MP Late N. Harikrishna’s daughter Nandamuri Venkata Suhasini is being fielded by the Telugu Desam Party for the constituency while Harishchandra Reddy Pannala is contesting for the seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket in the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections 2018.

In the assembly elections 2014, Madhavaram Krishna Rao who had contested for the then assembly elections from the constituency on a Telugu Desam Party ticket had emerged victorious against G. Padma Rao of the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti who had managed to get 99,874 votes against Padma Rao who had 56,688 votes to her credit. Madhavaram Krishna Rao had sunk Padma Rao by a huge margin of 43,186 votes. The voter turnout was at 49.48%

Kukatpally is a suburban area in the city of Hyderabad in the Medchal-Makalgiri District of Telangana. It was a part of the Rangareddy district in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. The headquarters of the Kukatpally Mandal in Malkajgiri revenue division is located in Kukattpally. It comes under the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and is a general constituency. It lies in close proximity to the Hitech City. There are 2,32,239 voters in the constituency out which there are 2,62,316 male and 2,06,948 female voters.

Ever since Telangana was carved out of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh it was being ruled by a TRS government under KCR. The TRS government dissolved the assembly in the fourth year and are set to go to polls for the second time in the history of the state. Other major contenders of the state are the Indian National Congress and Telugu Desam Party.

The state will go to polls on December 7, 2018. The results of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections 2018 will be announced on December 11, 2018, along with the other four states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. The assembly elections will be a close contest between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Ïndian National Congres, Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata party

