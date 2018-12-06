Mahabubnagar Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: For the Telangana elections 2018, all parties including TRS, BJP, TDP, BSP and NCP are set to contest a close fight. Mahabubnagar constituency is one of 14 constituencies and engulfs a respectable number of voters. Telangana will lock the fate of the candidates in EVM machine on December 7, 2018, and the counting of votes will be held on December 11, 2018.

Mahabubnagar Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) candidate V. Srinivas Goud, who last had won the elections with a huge mandate and a margin of 2814 votes is expected to face a tough competition from BJP candidate G Padmaja Reddy as both the key parties for the state are trying their level best to woo and influence voters of the constituency. It is one of 14 constituencies and engulfs a respectable number of voters. Along with BJP and TRS candidates, Congress, TDP, BSP and NCP candidates are also in the race. Telangana will lock the fate of the candidates in EVM machine on December 7, 2018, and the counting of votes will be held on December 11, 2018.

Candidates in fray for the Telangana state assembly elections 2018 Mahabubnagar seat:

A neck to neck contest is likely to take place this time as BJP has field G. Padmaja Reddy against TRS’ last time’s winning candidate V Srinivas Goud. While Marepally Surender Reddy of NCP, Ibrahim Syed of BSP and M

Chandra Shekar of TDP along with independent candidates are in the fray.

Telangana state elections 2014 data:

In 2014, TRS candidate V Srinivas Goud had won the elections with a respectable margin of 2814 votes and helped his party to form the government in the state. K Chandrashekhar Rao led-Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) had won 90 constituency seats out of 119 constituencies.

Important dates for the Telangana assembly elections 2018:

The election commission has beefed up security at all the polling stations of the state for the voting to be held on December 7, 2018, and the results will be announced on December 11, 2018. The ECI will also declare the state assembly results for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan on the same day.

