Malkajgiri Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Malkajgiri is one of five Legislative Assembly constituencies located in Medchal–Malkajgiri district in the Deccan state of Telangana. Out of all the candidates set for an electoral face-off, it is touted to be a close contest between Hanumanth Rao Mynampally of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Jampala Manikyam of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the assembly elections, 2014 C. Kanaka Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi with 77,132 votes had defeated Ram Chander Rao. N of the Bharatiya Janata Party who had acquired 74,364 votes in a closely contested electoral battle. Reddy had defeated Chander Rao by a margin of 2,768 votes. The voter turnout stood at 51.68%.

The state will go to polls on December 7, 2018. The results of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections 2018 will be announced on December 11, 2018, along with the other four states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. The assembly elections will be a close contest between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Malkajgiri is a suburban area in Secunderabad which comes under the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. It was earlier a part of the Rangareddy district of united Andhra Pradesh. The total population of the constituency is 4,13,571 and the literacy percentage is 87 per cent. There are 2,32,520 male and 2,14,130 female voters in the constituency.

Ever since Telangana was carved out of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh the KCR led Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been holding the reigns of the state. The TRS government dissolved the assembly in the fourth year and are set to go to polls for the second time in the history of the state. Other major contenders of the state are the Indian National Congress and Telugu Desam Party.

