Uppal Constituency Assembly elections 2018: Uppal is one of the five assembly seats of Medchal-Makalgiri district in the state of Telangana. Telugu Desam Party is fielding Tulla Veerender Goud from the constituency while the Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar from the same constituency. Bethi Subhas Reddy will be contesting for the constituency on a Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket, while the Bahujan Samaj Party has given a ticket to Yedla Parameshwar and Nationalist Congress Party to B Vijay Kumar in the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections 2018.

In the assembly elections 2014, N.V.S.S. Prabhakar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with 82,395 votes had defeated Telangana Rashtriya Samiti’s Bethi Subhas Reddy who had managed to get 68,226 votes to his credit. N.V.S.S. Prabhakar had sunk Bethi Subhas Reddy by a margin of 14,709 votes. The voter turnout stood at 49.69%. It is a general constituency.

Uppal lies in the neighbourhood of the Hyderabad City and come under the Mechal-Malkajgiri district. the headquarters of the mandal headquarters of the Keesara revenue division is located at Uppal. It is now a part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. the population of the constituency is 118,259 out which there are 61,494 males and 56,765 females. The literacy percentage of the town is 73 per cent.

Ever since Telangana was carved out of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh the KCR led Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been holding the reigns of the state. The TRS government dissolved the assembly in the fourth year and are set to go to polls for the second time in the history of the state. Other major contenders of the state are the Indian National Congress and Telugu Desam Party.

The state will go to polls on December 7, 2018. The results of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections 2018 will be announced on December 11, 2018, along with the other four states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. The assembly elections will be a close contest between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Ïndian National Congres, Telegu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata party

