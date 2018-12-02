Rajendranagar Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Rajendranagar is one amongst the eight Legislative Assembly constituencies located in the backward Ranga Reddy district in the deccan state of Telangana. Out of all the candidates set for an electoral face-off, it will be close contest between Tolakanti Prakash Goud and Baddam Bal Reddy, both heavyweights in the constituency.

Tolakanti Prakash Goud of the TRS and Baddam Bal Reddy of the BJP are the two heavyweights of the constituency.

Rajendranagar Constituency Assembly elections 2018: Rajendranagar is one of the eight assembly seats of Ranga Reddy district in the southern state of Telangana. Tolakanti Prakash Goud, former Telegu Desam Party MLA will contest on Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket from the seat. Telugu Desam Party is fielding Ganesh Renukuntla from the constituency while the Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket Baddam Bal Reddy from the same constituency. Bahujan Samaj Party has given a ticket to Gangani Mahender and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen will field Mirza Rahmat Baig from Rajendranagar.

In the assembly elections 2014, Tolkanti Prakash Goud who was then a part of the Telugu Desam Party with 77,843 votes had won against Gnaneshwar of the Indian National Congress who had managed to get 51,962 votes. Goud sank Gnaneshwar by a margin of 28,881 votes. The voter turnout in the last election was 59.29%. It is a general constituency.

Rajendranagar Mandal is a part of the Ranga Reddy district in the state of Telangana. It falls under the Samshabad Mandal of the Rajendranagar revenue division. Rajendranagar is an upcoming IT hub in the state. The population of male voters are 2,07,731 and the population of female voters are 1,79,463 in the constituency. The literacy rate of the constituency is 55%.

Ever since Telangana was carved out of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh the KCR led Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been holding the reigns of the state. The TRS government dissolved the assembly in the fourth year and are set to go to polls for the second time in the history of the state. Other major contenders of the state are the Indian National Congress and Telugu Desam Party.

The state will go to polls on December 7, 2018. The results of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections 2018 will be announced on December 11, 2018, along with the other four states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. The assembly elections will be a close contest between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Ïndian National Congres, Telegu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Read More