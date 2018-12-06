Ramagundam Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: For the Telangana assembly elections, Ramagundam constituency, a close contest between Congress, BJP and TRS candidates is expected. The state will go for polling on December 7, 2018, and the results for the state assembly elections will be announced on December 11, 2018. Last time, TRS' Somarapu Sathyanarayana had registered a win and this he may face a tight competition from BJP and Congress candidates.

Ramagundam Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: December 7, 2018, is going to be a big day for Telangana as the state will go to polling for the second time. People of Telangana will exercise their vote and the fate of candidates from 119 constituencies will be on the stake along with the prestige of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. In the last elections, in 2014, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had won 90 seats out of 119 and had formed the first government in the state. For the second assembly elections, from the Ramagundam constituency, a close contest is expected between Congress, BJP and TRS candidates. TRS candidate S Satyanarayana had registered a thumping victory from Ramagundam with 1719 votes.

Candidates in fray for the Telangana state assembly elections 2018 Suryapet seat:

The elections in Ramagundam constituency assembly seat is going to be very interested as Congress candidate Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, BJP candidate Balmuri Vanitha, CPIM’s Burra Thirupathi, TRS’ Somarapu Sathyanarayana and Peddampet Shankar Merugu of BSP will face each other and all popular leaders in the respective constituency with a big following.

Telangana state elections 2014 data:

In 2014, K Chandrashekhar Rao led-Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) won 90 constituency seats. The TRS candidate had tasted the victory in 2014 and this time a triangular tough competition between BJP, Congress and TRS is likely to take place.

Important dates for the Telangana assembly elections 2018:

Telangana will go to polls on December 7, 2018, and the results for the state assembly elections will be announced on December 11, 2018, along with the other four states— Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

