Telangana state is all set to witness the polling for the assembly elections 2018, in which, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government will go through people’s test. For the Telangana assembly elections 2018, the fate of candidates from 119 constituencies will be on the stake along with the prestige of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, whose party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had won 90 seats in the first state assembly polls. This time, in the state assembly elections, a neck to neck fight is expected in Telanga’s 10th-most-populous city Suryapet as Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy (TRS) will face the competition from Congress’ Damodar Reddy Ram Reddy, BJP’s Sankineni Venkateswara Rao.

Candidates in fray for the Telangana state assembly elections 2018 Suryapet seat:

The Telangana state will go into polling for the second time and the challenge to repeat the term will be in front of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government, who had secured 90 seats out of 119 in the last elections. This time Congress candidate Damodar Reddy Ram Reddy, Sankineni Venkateswara Rao of BJP, NCP’s Ramji Vankudoth, BSP’s Bolka Venkanna and Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy of TRS will lock horns against each other.

Telangana state elections 2014 data:

Last time in 2014, Telangana Rashtriya Samithi had formed the government with a thumping victory and secured 90 constituency seats. This time the contest is going to be a close fight as BJP and Congress have emerged as strong opponents for TRS.

Important dates for the Telangana assembly elections 2018:

Telangana will go to polls on December 7, 2018, and the counting of votes will be done on December 11, 2018, along with the other four states— Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

