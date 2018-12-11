Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) of K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to sweep Telangala Assembly eletions and is likely to form the government for the 2nd consecutive time. According to reports, KCR will take oath for the 2nd time tomorrow on December 12, 2018.

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) of K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to sweep Telangala Assembly eletions and is likely to form the government for the 2nd consecutive time. As of the trends till mid-day, TRS is leading in 93 assembly constituencies, while the grand alliance Prajakutami comprising of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) has failed to made a mark in the state’s electoral politics. According to reports, KCR will take oath for the 2nd time tomorrow on December 12, 2018.

Worth mentioning is that, not only Rao but his relatives are all set to win in their respective constituencies and that too with a significant margins. KCR’s son KT Rama Rao, is leading from Sircilla while nephew has already registered win from Siddipet securing a margin of more than 1 lakh votes.

When KCR dissolved the assembly on September 6, 8 months ahead of its tenure, political pundits expressed possibility of snap elections gamble going wrong. However, KCR was confident of increasing its tally by at least 40 seats, winning more than 100 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

Among the 5 Assembly elections, Telangan polls mattered the most, as the power dynamic in the state will directly affect New Delhi’s calculations of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Now, KCR has the momentum and the mandate to form an anti-BJP, anti-Congress alliance for the general elections. Rao’s second term increases his relevance in New Delhi. However, if he had lost, not only he would have approached the general elections on a back-foot but he wouldn’t have any political turf left.

