Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: Telangana, the 29th state of the Indian union which was carved out of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, is going to polls today. The state is seeing an early election after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the government before the completion of the full tenure of the first ever state government of the nascent state. The TRS government is facing a massive anti-incumbency in the state.
Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar said that polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm except in 13 Maoist affected constituencies. No untoward incident has been reported so far and polling is underway in all the 119 constituencies – 32,815 polling stations spread across 31 districts — in Telangana. According to reports, over 50,000 security personnel have been deployed as part of the massive security arrangements while over 1.50 lakh polling personnel are on duty to conduct the polling process. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the opposition Congress-led People’s Front that includes Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the BJP are the main contenders for this election.
Telangana is witnessing the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) for the first time. In this regard, the Election Commission has arranged 42,751 VVPATs which are attached to the EVMs and will display for seven seconds the choice made by the voter.
In the 2013 assembly elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had emerged as the single largest party with 63 seats in the 119-member state assembly. The Congress had acquired 22 seats and was the second largest party. The BJP had managed to win only 07 seats.
Tennis Star Sania Mirza casts her vote
Grand-slammer tennis star Sania Mirza flew down to Hyderabad to cast her vote in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018. Mirza cast her vote at the Film Nagar Cultural Centre which comes under the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency,
Sania Mirza cast her vote at Film Nagar Cultural Center in Hyderabad.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: 23.4% polling till 11 pm
Voter turnout recorded till 11.00 am in Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 is 23.4 per cent.
Voting underway in all 32,815 polling stations amid EVM glitch
Meanwhile, voting is underway in all 32,815 polling stations spread across 31 districts in Telangana. According to reports, polling began late in some polling centres due to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioning, Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar said.
Polling peaceful and smooth: Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar
The polling began at 7 am in all the 119 constituencies in the first full-fledged elections in Telangana. The polling was peaceful and smooth, Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar said.
Telangana: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and actor Chiranjeevi cast their vote
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Actor Chiranjeevi caste their vote in Shashtripuram and Jubilee Hills assembly constituency respectively.
Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote at polling booth no. 317 at Mailardevpally, Shastripuram.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: TRS MP K Kavita queued up for voting
Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP from Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency queued up in a line for casting her vote. She is the first female parliamentarian from Telangana
TRS MP K Kavitha stands in a queue to cast her vote at polling booth no. 177 in Pothangal, Nizamabad.
Telengana Assembly Elections 2018: 10.15% voter turnout till now
Voter turnout in Telangana was recorded 10.15% at 09:30 PM. Officials are expecting a heavier footfall later in the day.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: Stars come out to vote
Telangana Deputy CM Kadiyan Srihari and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy cast their vote. Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun also voted in the early hours of the polling.
Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyan Srihari cast his vote in Warangal.