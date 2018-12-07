Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar said that polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm except in 13 Maoist affected constituencies. No untoward incident has been reported so far and polling is underway in all the 119 constituencies - 32,815 polling stations spread across 31 districts -- in Telangana. According to reports, over 50,000 security personnel have been deployed as part of the massive security arrangements while over 1.50 lakh polling personnel are on duty to conduct the polling process.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: Telangana, the 29th state of the Indian union which was carved out of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, is going to polls today. The state is seeing an early election after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the government before the completion of the full tenure of the first ever state government of the nascent state. The TRS government is facing a massive anti-incumbency in the state.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the opposition Congress-led People's Front that includes Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the BJP are the main contenders for this election.

Telangana is witnessing the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) for the first time. In this regard, the Election Commission has arranged 42,751 VVPATs which are attached to the EVMs and will display for seven seconds the choice made by the voter.

In the 2013 assembly elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had emerged as the single largest party with 63 seats in the 119-member state assembly. The Congress had acquired 22 seats and was the second largest party. The BJP had managed to win only 07 seats.

Here are the LIVE updates: