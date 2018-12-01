Jubilee Hills Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Jubilee Hills is one of fifteen Legislative Assembly constituencies located in Hyderabad district in the southern state of Telangana. Out of all the candidates set for an electoral face-off, it is touted to be a close contest between Maganti Gopinath of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy of the Indian National Congress.

Jubilee Hills is one of the fifteen assembly seats in Telangana’s Hyderabad district. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi is fielding Maganti Gopinath, Bharatiya Janata Party is fielding Ravula Sridhar Reddy, P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy is contesting on an Indian National Congress ticket, Syed Salaudin on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, Mohammad Meraj Khan is being fielded by Bahujan Samaj Party in Telangana Assembly Elections 2018.

In the assembly elections 2014, Maganti Gopinath who is contesting on a Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket in the upcoming elections, was fielded by the Telugu Desam Party had defeated Naveen Yadav V of the AIMIM acquiring 50,898 votes against Yadav who had 41,656 votes to his credit in a closely contested electoral battle. Gopinath had defeated Yadav by a margin of 9,242 votes. The voter turnout stood at 50.24%.

Jubilee Hills is the poshest area located in the west of Hyderabad city in the Hyderabad District. It is the hub of the Telugu Film Industry and politics of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is the residence of Top film personalities of the state and politicians. The headquarters of the Telugu Desam Party, the ruling party in the state of Andhra Pradesh and International Heart Association is located in Jubilee Hills. There are 1,80,495 male and 1,48,622 female voters in the constituency out of the total 1,65,368 voters.

The state will go to polls on December 7, 2018. The results of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections 018 will be announced on December 11, 2018, along with the other four states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. The assembly elections will be a close contest between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ever since Telangana was carved out of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh the KCR led Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been holding the reigns of the state. The TRS government dissolved the assembly in the fourth year and are set to go to polls for the second time in the history of the state. Other major contenders of the state are the Indian National Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and AIMIM

