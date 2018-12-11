Telangana election 2018 results live updates, Telangana Assembly election results 2018, 2018 Vidhan Sabha election results live, Telangana Election 2018 live results: Telangana elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Leads Congress+ 12, TRS 8, BJP 2, Others 4: Polls for a new Assembly in Telangana were held on December 7, 2018 after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao forced early elections by dissolving the assembly 8 months ahead of its tenure. The counting of votes will commence at 8AM today (Tuesday) to decide whether KCR still enjoys the trust of the voters of the state or not. The state is set for a triangular contest among the Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Prajakutami (grand alliance consisting of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and CPI), and the BJP.

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from Gajwel though he did say he had considered moving to the Nalgonda seat but he allotted the seat to a new entrant into the party.

Telangana elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Leads Congress+ 12, TRS 8, BJP 2, Others 4: Telangana is eagerly awaiting the results of the 2018 election to the 119-member Assembly with caretaker Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) expected to romp home with a clear majority. Though some exit polls had shown significant gains for the Mahakutumi of the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party and vital inroads being made by the Bahujan Liberation Front of the BSP and the CPM, the TRS strongman is expected to strike a chord with his clear call to voters to reward those who led the struggle for the creation of India’s newest state from the larger Andhra Pradesh. The BJP which is contesting on its own might had its fingers singed when its offer of strength to the TRS was rejected by the caretaker CM. The TRS is contesting I alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen of Asaduddin Owaisi whose brother Akbaruddin is contesting from Chandrayangutta constituency.

The drama surrounding the detention of Congress spearhead Revanth Reddy ahead of polling day had heightened the TRS-Congress tussle in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had both attacked the KCR family for running the state for the benefit of his large extended family. KCR’s son KT Rama Rao virtually runs the state with or without his father’s presence, claimed Congress and BJP leaders. Both national parties have said growth and development have been playing second fiddle to TRS first family politics even as the ruling party has clearly maintained that its equidistance from both parties was to ensure Telangana grew without fear or favour to any political formation due to its independent stance.

The CM is contesting from Gajwel though he did say he had considered moving to the Nalgonda seat but he allotted the seat to a new entrant into the party. The Telangana Congress campaign is led by Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2018 RESULTS: