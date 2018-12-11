Telangana elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Leads Congress+ 12, TRS 8, BJP 2, Others 4: Telangana is eagerly awaiting the results of the 2018 election to the 119-member Assembly with caretaker Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) expected to romp home with a clear majority. Though some exit polls had shown significant gains for the Mahakutumi of the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party and vital inroads being made by the Bahujan Liberation Front of the BSP and the CPM, the TRS strongman is expected to strike a chord with his clear call to voters to reward those who led the struggle for the creation of India’s newest state from the larger Andhra Pradesh. The BJP which is contesting on its own might had its fingers singed when its offer of strength to the TRS was rejected by the caretaker CM. The TRS is contesting I alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen of Asaduddin Owaisi whose brother Akbaruddin is contesting from Chandrayangutta constituency.
The drama surrounding the detention of Congress spearhead Revanth Reddy ahead of polling day had heightened the TRS-Congress tussle in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had both attacked the KCR family for running the state for the benefit of his large extended family. KCR’s son KT Rama Rao virtually runs the state with or without his father’s presence, claimed Congress and BJP leaders. Both national parties have said growth and development have been playing second fiddle to TRS first family politics even as the ruling party has clearly maintained that its equidistance from both parties was to ensure Telangana grew without fear or favour to any political formation due to its independent stance.
The CM is contesting from Gajwel though he did say he had considered moving to the Nalgonda seat but he allotted the seat to a new entrant into the party. The Telangana Congress campaign is led by Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy.
In case of hung assembly
The absolute majority mark in the 119-member Telangana assembly is 60. Political parties are not taking chances and are exploring various options in case they fall short of absolute majority mark. BJP is looking to play the role of a kingmaker in the state. In the 2014 Assembly Elections, BJP secured only 5 seats but this time reports suggest a hike in the number of seats.
Polling begins! Congress-TDP-CPI leads on 1 seat, TRS ahead on 2 seats
Kodangal constituency
The Kodangal Assembly Constituency is currently held by Anumula Revanth Reddy of TDP. In the 2014 assembly Elections, he secured 39.06% of the total votes polled and and won by a margin of 14,614 votes.
The Praja Kutami (People's Alliance)
The Prajakutami is the grand alliance consisting of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and CPI. If the Prajakutami fails to wrest power from the TRS, it will question Congress' efforts to form an anti-BJP alliance or the Mahagathbandhan for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Siddipet constituency
The Siddipet Assembly Constituency is currently held by Thanneeru Harish Rao of TRS. In the 2014 assembly Elections, he secured 71.96% of the total votes polled and and won by a margin of 93,328 votes.
Sircilla constituency
The Sircilla Assembly Constituency is currently held by K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) of TRS. In the 2014 assembly Elections, he beat Konduru Ravinder Rao of Congress securing 58.36 per cent of the votes.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2014 results
In the 2014 elections, TRS had won 63 seats, the Congress 21, the TDP 15 and the BJP won 5 seats.In 2014, Caretaker Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao of TRS won the Gajwel seat by a margin of 19,391 (9.86%). Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao had secured 44.06% of the total votes polled.
Telangana Assembly Elections results
Why Telangana Assembly elections results matters?
If K Chandrashekar Rao wins a second term, not only will he consolidate his position in India’s newest state, but will also get the momentum to form an anti-BJP, anti-Congress alliance for the general elections. This will increase Rao’s relevance in New Delhi. However, if he loses, not only he'll approach the general elections on a back-foot but he'll will have little political turf left.
Triangular contest in the state
The state is set for a triangular contest among the Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Prajakutami (grand alliance consisting of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and CPI), and the BJP.
1,821 candidates in the fray for 119-member assembly
A total of 1,821 candidates of various parties are in the fray for 119 assembly seats that witnessed a polling percentage of 73.2, a hike of 4.7 per cent from polling percentage in 2014.
Counting to begin at 8:00AM
The counting of votes will commence at 8:00AM to decide whether KCR still enjoys the trust of the voters of the state or not. The state is set for a triangular contest among the Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Prajakutami (grand alliance consisting of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and CPI), and the BJP.