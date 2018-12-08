A day assembly elections in Telangana, the state election chief has admitted that several people names were not found registered in the voting list due to which they were not able to cast their vote across several booths in the state. The issue had come up after a number of people had complained that their names were not found in the voting registers which left them out of the electoral process and due to which the were feeling disappointed.

A day assembly elections in Telangana, the state election chief has admitted that several people names were not found registered in the voting list due to which they were not able to cast their vote across several booths in the state. The issue had come up after a number of people had complained that their names were not found in the voting registers which left them out of the electoral process and due to which the were feeling disappointed. Speaking on the matter, state election chief said that they had put a lot of advertisement in place to inform people that they should fill up Form 7 and get them enrolled to be eligible to vote, however, he was disappointed that not all those whose names were not found in the list could not the opportunity.

One of many those whose name was not found in the voting list was badminton player Jwala Gutta and also an IAS officer. A disappointed Jawala Gutta, who did not get to vote in the Telangana Assembly Elections, took it to Twitter and said that he was surprised to note that his name wasn’t there in the voter list even when he had checked it online.

Umesh Sinha, EC: Door-to-door visit was held for cases where names were deleted. Some complaints have still come for some names that are missing or for multiple entries.For this, EC will undertake exercise after conclusion of polls. Especially,these cases were from Hyderabad city pic.twitter.com/bMTKi16tOu — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018

Surprised to see my name disappear from the voting list after checking online!! #whereismyvote — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 7, 2018

Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Rajat Kumar on Shuttler Jwala Gutta's name missing from voter list: We are asking for a final report from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/ef20Sn7vhI — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018

Apart from Jawala Gutta, several others also took to Twitter and expressed their anger, disappointment because they could not participate in the electoral process. Soon after the elections were concluded, several exit poll have predicted that TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao will once again form the government. Rao a couple of months ago had dissolved the assembly and called for early assembly elections. Clarifying why he dissolved the assembly and pitched for early elections, KCR said that he took the decision for the welfare of the people so that the pace of the development is not stopped in the state. Results of Telangana assembly will be declared on December 11 along with the results of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

