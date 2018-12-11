eciresults.nic.in, ECI Election Results 2018, Telangana Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Telangana Rashtra Samiti is leading on 89 seats, as per the latest trends, while the grand alliance Prajakutami comprising of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) has failed to enthuse people of the state.

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from Gajwel though he did say he had considered moving to the Nalgonda seat but he allotted the seat to a new entrant into the party.

Telangana Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Counting of votes for Telangana Assembly commenced at 8AM today (Tuesday) to decide whether KCR still enjoys the trust of the voters of the state or not. Now as it turns out, the gamble is paying off. Telangana Rashtra Samiti is leading on 89 seats, as per the latest trends, while the grand alliance Prajakutami comprising of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) has failed to enthuse people of the state, BJP is also likely to lose seats that it won in 2014.

During the campaigning, K Chandrasekhar Rao was confident of increasing its tally and now as the results have started to pour in, it seems it was not without substantial groundwork. While KCR is leading in Gajwel, his son KT Rama Rao, KCR’s son and a minister in the previous cabinet, is leading from Sircilla. KCR’s nephew has already been declared a winner with a massive margin from Siddipet.

