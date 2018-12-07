Telangana election exit poll 2018: The 119 member Telangana assembly witnessed elections on Friday with a voter turnout of 72.7 percent. According to NewsX-Neta exit poll survey, K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) is likely to fall short of the majority while the Congress is trailing the TRS closely. The BJP has fared poorly according to the exit poll.

Telangana election exit poll 2018: The 119-member assembly, Telangana witnessed elections on Friday. The election concluded on December 7 evening with a voting percentage of 72.7 percent. According to NewsX-Neta exit poll survey, Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) looks in the strongest position to form the government in the state. However, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party is likely to fall short of the majority mark. K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is expected to win the election with 57 seats, predicts NewsX-Neta exit poll survey 2018. In 2013, Telangana Rashtra Samithi had emerged as the single largest party by winning 63 seats in the 119-member assembly. After TRS, Congress was the second single largest party which won 22 seats while BJP was able to secure only 9 seats. TRS received a total of 6,620,326 votes, Congress received 5,668,061 votes while the BJP got 2,000,677 votes.

Dissolving the Telangana assembly almost a year before its scheduled term, TRS chief and presently care-taker chief minister of the state, K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he sacrificed power for the welfare of the people and to continue the pace of development in the state. K Chandrasekhar Rao while giving justification for dissolving the assembly before the completion of its actual term had said that it was for the welfare of the people that he had taken the decision.

Talking about other parties, the Congress contested the polls in the state for the first time under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi by forming an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to defeat Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS.

Earlier, addressing the people of the state in an election rally, BJP president Amit Shah hit out at Rao saying that he dissolved the assembly due to the fear of the BJP. Amit Shah said that Rao had rejected BJP’s or centre’s advice to offer Rs 5 lakh for farmers’ to deal through their distress.

The counting of votes in Telangana will be held on December 11 along with the counting of votes in four other key states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.