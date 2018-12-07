Telangana election exit poll 2018: The 119-member assembly, Telangana witnessed elections on Friday. The election concluded on December 7 evening with a voting percentage of 72.7 percent. According to NewsX-Neta exit poll survey, Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) looks in the strongest position to form the government in the state. However, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party is likely to fall short of the majority mark. K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is expected to win the election with 57 seats, predicts NewsX-Neta exit poll survey 2018. In 2013, Telangana Rashtra Samithi had emerged as the single largest party by winning 63 seats in the 119-member assembly. After TRS, Congress was the second single largest party which won 22 seats while BJP was able to secure only 9 seats. TRS received a total of 6,620,326 votes, Congress received 5,668,061 votes while the BJP got 2,000,677 votes.
Dissolving the Telangana assembly almost a year before its scheduled term, TRS chief and presently care-taker chief minister of the state, K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he sacrificed power for the welfare of the people and to continue the pace of development in the state. K Chandrasekhar Rao while giving justification for dissolving the assembly before the completion of its actual term had said that it was for the welfare of the people that he had taken the decision.
Talking about other parties, the Congress contested the polls in the state for the first time under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi by forming an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to defeat Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS.
Earlier, addressing the people of the state in an election rally, BJP president Amit Shah hit out at Rao saying that he dissolved the assembly due to the fear of the BJP. Amit Shah said that Rao had rejected BJP’s or centre’s advice to offer Rs 5 lakh for farmers’ to deal through their distress.
The counting of votes in Telangana will be held on December 11 along with the counting of votes in four other key states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.
Congress takes leaps and bounds in seat share compared to 2013 Assembly elections
In the 119-seat Assembly, the majority mark is 60. TRS which secured 63 seats in 2013 has taken a hit of 6 seats managing just 57 seats this time, as per the exit poll. Congress, on the other hand, has taken leaps and bounds this term seeing a jump of 10 seats from 36 to 46 while the BJP saw an insignificant increase by 1 seat to 6, ITV-Neta exit poll suggested.
Congress and TRS almost tied in terms of vote share
As far as the vote share predictions, the TRS leads the way with 40 percent vote share in Telangana. However, the Congress trails the KCR-led party closely with 39 percent vote share. BJP has managed just 8 percent while the others fared with 13 percent vote share.
TRS leads but likely to fall short of majority; BJP nearly annihilated in the state
K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) is projected to win 57 seats in the state Assembly but the ITV-Neta exit poll has put the TRS in a dilemma refraining them from a majority mark. The Congress follows next with 46 seats and it will be interesting to see what actual numbers will come out on December 11. The BJP has performed poorly according to the exit polls having managed to secure barely 6 seats. The others have been projected to win 10 seats.
Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana speaks on Jwala Gutta issue
Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Rajat Kumar on shuttler Jwala Gutta's name missing from voter list: We are asking for a final report from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)
Voter turnout in Telangana takes a hit compared to 2013 Assembly elections
Voting is still underway at some polling stations. Final figures are still to come. Interim voter turnout recorded till now in Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 is 67%. Last year, voter turnout recorded was 69.5%: Umesh Sinha, Election Commission
BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accuses Rahul Gandhi of influencing voters through paid news
We've demanded immediate action against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for influencing voters through paid news under the garb of his interview in a Hyderabad newspaper on 6 December: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi after meeting Election Commission
Star shuttler Jwala Gutta alleges that her's and her families names are missing from voters list
I checked my name online 2-3 weeks ago, my mother's and my names were there, my father's and my sister's were missing. Today we went to cast vote but my name was also missing. I don't understand how's my name missing. I've been living here for 12 years: Jwala Gutta
