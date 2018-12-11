Telangana elections results 2018: It seems the battle was not that crucial as expected for Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which is clearly leading to a massive victory. Early trends showed KCR's TRS in the major lead and that has been continuing so far. This year, the battle of Telangana took place between the TRS and Congress-led Praja Kutami.

It seems the battle was not that crucial as expected for Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which is clearly leading to a massive victory. Early trends showed KCR’s TRS in the major lead and that has been continuing so far. The trends have already shown that the party has crossed the majority mark and is about to rule India’s youngest state one more time. This year, the battle of Telangana took place between the TRS and Congress-led Praja Kutami. Praja Kutami, or the grand alliance, included the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jan Samithi (TJS) and CPI. The BJP, on the other side, contested the elections on its own.

The single-phase elections in Telangana took place on December 7, 2018. The exit polls too pointed towards the only possibility of TRS coming back into the power that too with a clear majority. As KCR’s party is paving its way towards the majority, the prestige battle for Rao has finally reached to its destination. Along with this, Rao’s decision to dissolve the assembly in a bid to call for an early poll has also come handy for the party.

India youngest state, Telangana went through polls for 119 constituencies and a total of 73.2% voter turnout was recorded. Earlier trends highlighted TRS leading on 91 seats while the Congress and BJP stood at 17 and 2 seats respectively. As per the trends, TRS is heading strongly in areas dominated by Andhara settlers in Serelingampalli, Kukatpalli and Sanathnagar in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation areas. This is a major setback for TDP, where Andhra Pradesh CM Chandra Babu Naidu had campaigned extensively.

Meanwhile, Telangana has already turned pink in the colours of TRS’ victory in the state. Coming to the other four states, Congress is maintaining a lead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while the BJP and MNF are leading Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram respectively.

Read More