Telangana election results 2018: K Chandrasekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) has recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded assembly election in the state and KCR Rao is all set to continue the chief minister for the 2nd consecutive term. According to the latest trends, TRS has easily crossed the half-way majority mark and leading on 86 seats.

Telangana election results 2018: Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) is all set to rule the state for the next five years as K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) party has passed the assembly test with flying figures. According to latest leads and trends, KCR’s party is leading on 88 seats, Congress is ahead on 27 seats, BJP at 2. KCR’s daughter K Kavitha spoke to media and said that the hard work put up by his father has paid off. It is to be noted that the elections in Telangana took place almost 8 months before the scheduled dates. The major take away from this election in Telangana is that KC Rao’s decision to dissolve the assembly and call for early elections has worked for the party.

Speaking on KCR’s victory, Kavitha said that the hard work done by the party has finally paid off. The results are the response of the people on who the government performed in four and half years. Sharing her thoughts on Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu and Congress alliance, who came together to fight in Telangana, which failed to make any major impact, Kavitha said that they were not a challenge or alternative against the TRS.

Kavitha shared about future plans of the party and entering the national foray in the coming Lok Sabha 2019 polls. She said that the party will work on its national agenda and decide how to project itself in the national picture because there is a need for an alternative.

Speaking on her father’s role in the national politics, Kavitha said that he will play a national role but continue to remain the chief minister. Meanwhile, a Congress approached the Telangana chief electoral officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar and submitted a complaint raising questions on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVC).

