Friday, April 11, 2025
  18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana on Thursday evening. The Special Court in New Delhi issued the order for his custody. Authorities extradited Rana from the United States after he exhausted all legal options. The NIA accuses him of conspiring with David Coleman Headley and Pakistan-based terror groups to carry […]

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana on Thursday evening. The Special Court in New Delhi issued the order for his custody. Authorities extradited Rana from the United States after he exhausted all legal options. The NIA accuses him of conspiring with David Coleman Headley and Pakistan-based terror groups to carry out the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The agency claims Rana played a key role in planning the 2008 terror operation. Investigators now aim to question him further. The NIA has sought 20-day custody to dig deeper into his involvement and uncover more details about the plot.

NIA gets 18 days remand of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana by the court.

He will be shortly taken to the National Investigation Agency headquarters from Patiala House Court.

NIA Press Release

NIA TAKES CUSTODY OF 26/11 MUMBAI TERROR ATTACK MASTERMIND TAHAWWUR RANA FOLLOWING SPECIAL COURT’S ORDERS

New Delhi, 10th April 2025

‘In a day of fast-paced developments linked with the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took custody of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind on Thursday evening, on the orders of the Special Court in New Delhi.
The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the US.
Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.
NIA had secured Rana’s extradition from the US following years of sustained efforts, and after the terror mastermind’s last-ditch efforts to get a stay on his extradition from the US failed. Rana was brought to New Delhi this evening, escorted by teams of NSG and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US.
The extradition finally came through after Rana’s various litigations and appeals, including an emergency application before the U.S. Supreme Court, were rejected. With the coordinated efforts of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the relevant authorities in the United States, the surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist was eventually secured and the extradition was carried out.
NIA had worked closely with its counterparts in FBI, USDoJ and other agencies through the entire extradition process, which marked a major step in India’s efforts to bring individuals involved in terrorism to justice, irrespective of which part of the world they had fled to.’

(This is a updating story)

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana
Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report
Vantara Goes Digital: New

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience
US Sanctions On Iran: Indian-Owned Vessels Detained In Latest Crackdown
India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams
Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh

Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody
