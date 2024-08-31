21-Year-Old Nepalese Student Killed in Houston: Suspect Arrested in Connection With The Deceased

Key Takeaways 1. Muna Pandey, a student from Nepal, was tragically murdered in her Houston apartment. 2. Suspect Bobby Sinh Shah, captured on CCTV, has been arrested and charged with her murder. 3. A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds to assist with funeral costs and to bring Pandey’s mother to Houston.

A tragic incident in Houston has led to the death of 21-year-old Muna Pandey, a Nepalese student at Houston Community College. Police reported that Pandey was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her apartment on Monday around 5:30 pm. The discovery was made after an anonymous call alerted the apartment complex staff to a body in the unit.

Suspect Identified and Arrested

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Bobby Sinh Shah, was apprehended later that day following a traffic stop. Shah, who was captured on CCTV leaving Pandey’s apartment, has been charged with murder. The arrest came two days after Pandey’s body was found.

Pandey’s Background and the Investigation

Muna Pandey had relocated from Nepal to study at Houston Community College in 2021. According to a GoFundMe page, Pandey’s mother had been unable to reach her for several days before the discovery of her body. A representative from the Nepalese Association of Houston reported that Pandey’s phone had gone offline, and she was found with three gunshot wounds.

Community and Financial Support for Family

The Nepalese Association of Houston is collaborating with the Nepal Consulate to arrange travel for Pandey’s mother to come to Houston. The community has rallied to support the grieving family through a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised nearly $30,000 to cover funeral expenses and travel costs for her mother.

The GoFundMe page states, “We are reaching out to you, our community, to help bring Anita to the United States so she can say goodbye to her only child and give Muna the farewell she deserves.”