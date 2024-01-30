3 CRPF Personnel Lose Lives in Confrontation with Naxalites Along Sukma-Bijapur Border in Chhattisgarh

“Three CRPF Personnel Killed, 14 Injured in Clash with Naxals Along Sukma-Bijapur Border in Chhattisgarh”

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives, and 14 others sustained injuries during a firefight with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, according to an official statement. The incident took place near Tekalgudem village as a joint security team conducted a search operation. The injured individuals are now stable and receiving treatment in Raipur. The clash occurred while a team from the 201st battalion of CoBRA and the 150th battalion of CRPF was working to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the region. The FOB is designed to support security forces operating in Naxal-affected areas. It’s worth noting that in 2021, a total of 22 jawans were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh along the Sukma-Bijapur border.