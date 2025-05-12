32 Airports Reopen for Civil Flights After Temporary Closure Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday announced the immediate reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil aircraft operations. These airports had remained closed following operational decisions taken amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The closure, initially set to continue until 05:29 hrs on May 15, now stands lifted. AAI confirmed the update through a press release and advised travelers to stay in touch with airlines for flight updates. The reopening comes after a reported calm along the Line of Control (LoC) on May 11 and 12, following several days of escalated military activity.
AAI Confirms Resumption of Civil Flight Operations
AAI issued a formal statement regarding the lifting of restrictions. “Attention Flyers: reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect. It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airline’s websites for regular updates,” the release stated.
The Deputy Commissioner of Mohali confirmed the operational status of Chandigarh Airport via a post on X. “Chandigarh AirPort @ixcairport is now open for normal civil flight operations with immediate effect as per information conveyed by CEO CHIAL,” the official stated, referring to communication from the CEO of Chandigarh International Airport Limited.
Flight services to and from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, have resumed as of 10:30 AM on 12th May 2025.
Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules.
— Chandigarh International Airport (@ixcairport) May 12, 2025
Operation Sindoor and Resulting Tensions
The temporary closure of these airports followed escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Indian military launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7. The operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan responded with shelling and attempted drone attacks on Indian cities and military installations. India’s air defence systems intercepted and neutralized the threats.
List of Reopened Airports
Here is the list of reopened airports in bullet format:
- Adhampur
- Ambala
- Amritsar
- Awantipur
- Bathinda
- Bhuj
- Bikaner
- Chandigarh
- Halwara
- Hindon
- Jaisalmer
- Jammu
- Jamnagar
- Jodhpur
- Kandla
- Kangra (Gaggal)
- Keshod
- Kishangarh
- Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
- Leh
- Ludhiana
- Mundra
- Naliya
- Pathankot
- Patiala
- Porbandar
- Rajkot (Hirasar)
- Sarsawa
- Shimla
- Srinagar
- Thoise
- Uttarlai