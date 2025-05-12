32 Airports Reopen for Civil Flights After Temporary Closure Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday announced the immediate reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil aircraft operations. These airports had remained closed following operational decisions taken amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The closure, initially set to continue until 05:29 hrs on May 15, now stands lifted. AAI confirmed the update through a press release and advised travelers to stay in touch with airlines for flight updates. The reopening comes after a reported calm along the Line of Control (LoC) on May 11 and 12, following several days of escalated military activity.

AAI Confirms Resumption of Civil Flight Operations

AAI issued a formal statement regarding the lifting of restrictions. “Attention Flyers: reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect. It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airline’s websites for regular updates,” the release stated.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mohali confirmed the operational status of Chandigarh Airport via a post on X. “Chandigarh AirPort @ixcairport is now open for normal civil flight operations with immediate effect as per information conveyed by CEO CHIAL,” the official stated, referring to communication from the CEO of Chandigarh International Airport Limited.

Operation Sindoor and Resulting Tensions

The temporary closure of these airports followed escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Indian military launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7. The operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan responded with shelling and attempted drone attacks on Indian cities and military installations. India’s air defence systems intercepted and neutralized the threats.

List of Reopened Airports

Adhampur

Ambala

Amritsar

Awantipur

Bathinda

Bhuj

Bikaner

Chandigarh

Halwara

Hindon

Jaisalmer

Jammu

Jamnagar

Jodhpur

Kandla

Kangra (Gaggal)

Keshod

Kishangarh

Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

Leh

Ludhiana

Mundra

Naliya

Pathankot

Patiala

Porbandar

Rajkot (Hirasar)

Sarsawa

Shimla

Srinagar

Thoise

Uttarlai

Airspace Restrictions Also Eased

In addition to closing 32 airports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had restricted 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs). These routes play a crucial role in handling domestic and international flights over northern and western India. The restrictions were imposed due to heightened tensions with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. With the situation now stable, AAI has lifted the restrictions, allowing normal air traffic operations to resume smoothly across the region.