Updates for Indian Tourists Who Wish To Travel Visa-Free to Iran: 4 Conditions for Indian Tourists

In a move aimed at promoting tourism and strengthening bilateral ties, Iran has announced a visa-waiver program for Indian tourists, granting them visa-free access to the country. Effective February 4, Indian citizens can now visit Iran for tourism purposes without the need for a visa, subject to certain conditions outlined by the Iranian embassy.

Under the new regulations, Indian tourists holding ordinary passports are permitted to enter Iran visa-free once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days. However, it’s important to note that this 15-day period cannot be extended, and the visa-free privilege is exclusively for individuals entering Iran by air.

Furthermore, the visa-free entry is applicable only for tourism purposes, and those wishing to stay longer or make multiple entries within a six-month period must obtain a visa.

Iran’s decision to implement this visa-waiver program comes as part of a broader trend of countries easing visa restrictions for Indian tourists. In recent months, Vietnam, Thailand, and Sri Lanka have also relaxed their visa rules for Indian travelers.

Additionally, Iran has extended its visa-waiver program to a total of 33 countries, including India, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and several others. This initiative aims to enhance international travel and foster greater engagement between Iran and the global community.

The move is expected to boost tourism between India and Iran, facilitating easier travel for Indian visitors and promoting cultural exchange between the two nations.