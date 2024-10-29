50 Cent Says He Turned Down $3m To Appear At Trump’s New York Rally

Curtis 50 Cent Jackson recently shared that he declined a $3 million offer from Donald Trump and the Republican Party to perform at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally scheduled for Sunday night.

The rapper and TV producer explained on The Breakfast Club that he received a call requesting his appearance that day.

Declined offer including $3 million

When asked if he had been approached to support the former president’s campaign for the White House, Jackson noted that he was indeed invited. He disclosed that the offer included $3 million to appear at the event, and he also confirmed he was asked to perform “Many Men (Wish Death)” at this summer’s Republican National Convention, an invitation he also turned down.

50 Cent says he avoids both politics and religion

50 Cent further shared that he avoids both politics and religion, saying these topics are often divisive. He referenced Kanye West’s public controversies, pointing out that discussing these subjects led West to find some reprieve in Japan.

At the end of the interview, when the hosts informed 50 Cent that they had Vice President Kamala Harris on the line, they playfully asked if he wanted to say hello. Jackson stood up with a mock reaction, asking why he was being dragged into such situations, joking that he thought they were “cool.” Laughing, he hugged the hosts as the interview wrapped up.

The 2003 song Many Men (Wish Death), which reflects on rapper 50 Cent’s 2000 shooting incident, has recently gained traction as an anthem for former President Trump and his supporters following the assassination attempt in July. The track quickly climbed into the top 10 on iTunes and saw a notable spike on other streaming platforms. 50 Cent even shared a modified version of the album cover featuring Trump’s image.

50 Cent remarks on Trump

Last month, 50 Cent remarked that Trump’s call to “fight” resonated with him, noting that it mirrored his own reaction after his shooting incident when he entered “fight mode”—a sentiment he believes many people relate to. Earlier this year, he hinted on social media that he anticipates a Trump return to the presidency but held back from explicitly endorsing it.

Additionally, 50 Cent is working on a Netflix docuseries focusing on the numerous allegations of abuse leveled against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

