As Poonam Pandey faking her death is sparking controversies, it has left people stunned.

She faked her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer.

And it isn’t the first time that she has pulled such a stunt.

Back in 2011, Poonam got into the limelight when she said she’d strip for Team India if the team won. She even wrote to BCCI but the latter didn’t permit it.

The deception on such a scale sabotages the trust between the public, the cause, the celebrity, and the campaign organizers.

Poonam Pandey’s recent act of faking her death due to cervical cancer at the age of 32 via an Instagram post may not be considered a crime, but the legal ramifications arise when it is utilized as a means to commit fraud.

But the public is deeply connected with these influencers and looks up to them as role models so maintaining transparency in communication becomes cardinal.In conclusion, the responsibility of celebrities and campaign managers is multifaceted, requiring a delicate balance between influence and ethics.