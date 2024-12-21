8 Global Personalities We Bid Farwell In 2024

From legendary performers of stage and screen to a trailblazing music icon and a centenarian style legend, 2024 has seen the passing of many renowned individuals.

This year marked the departure of several renowned personalities across various fields, including music, business, and entertainment. Below is a tribute to some of the influential figures who passed away.

Zakir Hussain (1951–2024)

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Recognized globally for his unmatched talent, Hussain elevated Indian classical music to an international platform.

Widely considered the greatest tabla player of his generation, his career spanned six decades, during which he collaborated with icons such as George Harrison, Yo-Yo Ma, Mickey Hart, and Charles Lloyd. His mastery of the tabla, Indian classical music’s primary percussion instrument, remains unparalleled.

Ratan Tata (1937–2024)

Indian business magnate Ratan Tata, who led the Tata Group for over two decades, died at 86. Tata, a globally admired leader, turned the conglomerate into one of India’s largest companies, boasting annual revenues exceeding $100 billion. In 2012, he retired as chairman and was named chairman emeritus of Tata Sons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Tata as a visionary leader and compassionate human being. Among his many accolades, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, India’s second-highest civilian honor.

James Earl Jones (1931–2024)

Celebrated actor and voice icon James Earl Jones passed away at 93 at his home in New York’s Hudson Valley. Overcoming racial prejudice and a severe stutter, Jones built an illustrious career in theater, film, and television. Known for lending his commanding voice to characters like Darth Vader and roles in The Lion King and CNN, he won multiple awards, including two Emmys, two Tonys, and a Grammy. A Broadway theater was renamed in his honor in 2022.

Donald Sutherland (1935–2024)

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland passed away on June 20 at the age of 88 following a prolonged illness. Known for his versatility, Sutherland appeared in nearly 200 films and shows, including The Dirty Dozen, MASH*, and The Hunger Games. He received an honorary Oscar in 2017 for his lifetime contributions to cinema. His son, Kiefer Sutherland, paid tribute to him as “one of the most important actors in film history.”

O.J. Simpson (1947–2024)

O.J. Simpson, the celebrated football star and actor who gained notoriety after being acquitted of charges in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend but was later found liable in a civil trial, has passed away at 76.

Simpson’s family announced on his official X account that he died on Wednesday in Las Vegas after a battle with prostate cancer. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement read.

Liam Payne (1993–2024)

Pop star Liam Payne, a former member of the boy band One Direction, passed away on October 16 at just 31. Payne rose to fame with the band’s global success, winning numerous awards, and later launched a solo career with hits like “Strip That Down.”

Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, tragically fell to his death while reportedly attempting to escape his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The singer was allegedly intoxicated when he tried to use the balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel as an escape route.

Maggie Smith (1934–2024)

Legendary actress Maggie Smith died on September 27 at 89. With a career spanning over six decades, Smith is remembered for her roles in Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter series. She won numerous accolades, including two Oscars, five BAFTAs, and a Tony Award. In 1990, she was honored as a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Quincy Jones (1933–2024)

Legendary producer and musician Quincy Jones passed away on November 3 at 91. With 28 Grammy wins out of 75 nominations, Jones was a music industry icon. He produced Michael Jackson’s Thriller, organized the iconic “We Are The World” project, and contributed to groundbreaking works like the Roots TV series. Jones was also a Kennedy Center honoree and recipient of the National Medal of Arts.

These individuals leave behind legacies that will inspire generations to come.

