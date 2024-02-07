9 Grenade Attacks Target Election Offices and Polling Stations Ahead of Pakistan's General Elections

As Pakistan prepares for its upcoming general elections on February 8, a wave of violence has erupted, with at least nine grenade attacks reported across various regions of the country, according to a report by Pakistan-based Dawn.

In the Makran division and Quetta, individuals riding motorcycles carried out several grenade attacks targeting election offices of candidates and polling stations on Tuesday. One such attack occurred late in the evening at a government school in Killi Ahmedzai on the outskirts of Quetta, where a grenade exploded in the school’s courtyard, designated as a polling station.

Law enforcement agencies intervened to thwart an attack at a government school in Pasni, where an explosive device was discovered near the Bagh Bazaar Government School. Additionally, an office of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was targeted with a grenade, resulting in damage to windows.

Further incidents included a grenade attack on the residence of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) candidate Mir Mohammad Yaqoob and an attack on the house of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mir Mohammad Aslam Buledi. Blasts were also reported in Panjgur town, targeting the residence of National Party leader Abdul Qadeer Sajdi and the house of independent candidate Noor Baloch.

Despite the attacks, no casualties were reported among the political candidates. However, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Agha Gull survived a grenade attack at his residence. Additionally, an attack on a security forces post in the Tump area of Balochistan’s Kech was reported, where a projectile caused an explosion near the post, but no casualties were reported.

Incidents of violence leading up to the elections have been prevalent, with a bomb blast outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Balochistan’s Nushki district on Sunday. Similarly, an explosion occurred outside the Karachi office of the ECP on February 2, though no casualties were reported in either incident.

The electoral watchdog has requested reports from the District Monitoring Officer and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South regarding the Karachi office explosion. The series of attacks underscores the tense atmosphere surrounding Pakistan’s general elections as the nation braces for the upcoming polls.