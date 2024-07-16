A 14-Yr Old Rapes Junior in a Gwalior School Premises, FIR Filed

A 14-year-old student at a reputed school in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district allegedly raped a junior class student of the same school junior, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on the school premises on Saturday, July 13. Later, when the principal of the school came to know about the incident, he approached Bahodapur police and lodged a complaint.

Gwalior ASP Niranjan Sharma said, “An incident came to the notice of the principal of a reputed school in Gwalior that a student of his school had sexually assaulted a junior student on the premises of the school. Following this, a complaint was lodged by the school principal. Acting on the complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.”

Both the accused and the victim are minors; the accused is 14 years old, and the victim is 12 years old. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the ASP added.

According to sources, on the day of the incident, July 13, both the accused and the victim went to the school’s health center due to feeling ill. After this, the accused senior student took the junior student to the washroom and forcibly sexually assaulted her.

Later, the victim informed the nurse about the incident and then the matter came to the attention of the school authorities, who in turn approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Inputs from ANI