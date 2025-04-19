Home
A 21-Year-Old Indian Student Killed By A Stray Bullet In Canadian Crossfire While Waiting For The Bus

She was just waiting for the bus. In seconds, her life ended in a hail of gunfire meant for someone else. Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old Indian student in Canada, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Wednesday evening while standing at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario. It was just past 7:30 pm when […]

A 21-Year-Old Indian Student Killed By A Stray Bullet In Canadian Crossfire While Waiting For The Bus


She was just waiting for the bus. In seconds, her life ended in a hail of gunfire meant for someone else. Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old Indian student in Canada, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Wednesday evening while standing at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario. It was just past 7:30 pm when chaos erupted near Upper James Street and South Bend Road. Two vehicles pulled up. One opened fire on the other. A black sedan sprayed bullets toward a white sedan — and in the crossfire stood Randhawa, a student at Mohawk College, who had no part in the conflict. She was hit in the chest. Paramedics rushed to save her, but it was too late. A random bullet from a violent shootout ripped her future away in an instant.

From a quiet bus stop to a deadly crime scene — all in the blink of an eye.

Caught In Crossfire

Hamilton police said a passenger in a black sedan opened fire on a white sedan, firing multiple rounds. In the chaos, one of the bullets struck 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa as she stood at a nearby bus stop. The shot hit her in the chest, killing her instantly. She had no connection to the shooting or the people involved. Police confirmed Randhawa was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire during the violent exchange between the two vehicles.

Home Hit by Bullets Too

The chaos didn’t stop at the bus stop. Bullets from the shooting also hit a nearby home on Allenby Avenue, just as residents were watching TV. One bullet smashed through a rear window, but luckily, no one inside got hurt. Police believe several shots were fired and are now looking into how far the gunfire spread.

Consulate Reacts With Deep Sorrow

The Consulate General of India in Toronto responded to the incident with a post on X, expressing deep sorrow:
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time.”

Police Seek Public’s Help

Hamilton police are treating the case as a homicide and are asking the public for help. They are requesting anyone who may have dashcam or security camera footage from 7:15 to 7:45 pm in the area of Upper James and South Bend Road to come forward. Investigators hope new footage or witness tips can help track down the shooter and bring justice for Randhawa.

Filed under

Canada shootout case Indian Student Killed in Canada

