A Clash Breaks Out Between TMC And BJP Workers In West Bengal's Durgapur- Deets Inside!

A confrontation erupted between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal’s Durgapur on May 13. Addressing the same, TMC leader Ram Prasad Haldar says, “Since 6 am these (BJP) people have been coming with the central forces and trying to influence the voters. We protested against it, voters also protested. They are trying to bring polling agents from outside… People of the area are opposing them here.”

Speaking on the clash, BJP MLA Laxman Ghorui says, “Our polling agents were repeatedly thrown out of the polling booth located at TN School in Durgapur. Alpana Mukherjee from booth number 22, Somnath Mandal from booth number 83 and Rahul Sahni from booth number 82 were repeatedly thrown out of the polling booth by TMC goons.”

Earlier, clashes were reported in West Bengal’s Sandeshkali on which TMC leader Sukumar Mahato stated, “The BJP attempted to besiege the local police station without authorization. Rekha Patra intervened and provoked the situation. Subsequently, they launched a sudden attack on us, injuring some of our members.”

Responding to the allegations, BJP’s Lok Sabha Candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, countered, “TMC thugs went to the home of ‘Andolankaari maa’ Sagori Das’s daughter, abducted her, and issued threats. They then proceeded to Jeliakhali and targeted the residences of three of our members… When we reached the police station, Dilip Malik arrived with his group, verbally abused the women present, and assaulted them, prompting our retaliation. TMC has filed a complaint against Dr. Archana Majumdar and myself, Rekha Patra, in this regard.”

