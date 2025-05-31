Aamir, Gracy and Rahman Reign Again as Academy Salutes Lagaan Legacy, ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’, Sparks Global Nostalgia

Lagaan, Once Upon a Time in India is a 2001 Indian epic sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan. Set in colonial India, the film follows a group of villagers who challenge British officers to a game of cricket to avoid oppressive taxes.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reignited memories of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Oscar-nominated epic Lagaan by sharing a clip of the iconic song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ on Instagram. The post featured lead actors Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in a captivating moment from the 2001 film. The caption read, “Love, longing and a little bit of fire in her eyes.” The Academy also credited vocal legends Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan, along with composer A.R. Rahman, and reminded audiences that Lagaan had been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

The Legacy Lagaan Echoes Globally, Again

Released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India became a turning point for Indian cinema on the global stage. The Academy’s recent tribute triggered waves of nostalgia online, with one user writing, “Legendary movie and musical score.” Another gushed, “Lagaan is simply ICONIC… the story, the dialogues, the cinematography, the background score, the music and of course the performances from the whole cast.” The film starred an ensemble that included Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, along with British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ Sparks Nostalgia and Applause

The song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’, penned by Javed Akhtar and set to music by A.R. Rahman, remains one of the most celebrated sequences from the film. Featuring intricate classical choreography, vibrant costumes, and rich cinematography, the song captured a mythical essence while propelling the narrative. Its reappearance on the Academy’s page reaffirms the film’s timeless appeal. Fans across generations and geographies flooded the post with comments celebrating the musical, emotional, and cinematic power of Lagaan.

With this tribute, the Academy rekindled love for a film that once carried India to the Oscars. The Instagram post from the official @TheAcademy handle reminded film lovers that Lagaan is not just a movie—it's a movement, an emotion, and for many, a timeless classic. The reel may last a minute, but the legacy, like the beat of the dhol, marches on.

Lagaan: A Cricketing Epic That Made Oscar History Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is a 2001 Indian epic sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan. Set in colonial India, the film follows a group of villagers who challenge British officers to a game of cricket to avoid oppressive taxes. Featuring stellar performances by Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, and a strong ensemble cast, the film combines patriotism, resilience, and underdog triumph. With music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, Lagaan earned global acclaim and secured a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards, marking a milestone for Indian cinema.