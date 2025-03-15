Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Reveals Why She Fell For Him—And It’s Not His Films!

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt has only seen two of his films! The couple opens up about their love story, proving that their bond goes beyond Bollywood fame.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has found love again, but this time, it’s with someone who isn’t a die-hard fan of his movies! His girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, recently revealed that she has only watched two of his films Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan but that didn’t stop her from falling for him.

The couple made their first public appearance together at Aamir’s pre-birthday celebration, where they opened up about their relationship. Aamir shared that he and Gauri first met 25 years ago but lost touch, only reconnecting two years ago. “I was looking for someone who brings me peace, and there she was,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gauri, who hails from Bangalore and now runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, expressed what drew her to Aamir. “I wanted someone kind, caring, and a gentleman,” she said. To this, Aamir jokingly replied, “And after all that, you found me?”

Unlike most Bollywood couples, their relationship isn’t built on fan admiration. Gauri isn’t a regular Hindi film viewer, and Aamir admitted, “She doesn’t see me as a superstar but just as a partner.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, there’s one film Aamir hopes she will watch soon Taare Zameen Par! With the movie re-releasing in theatres as part of his Cinema Ka Jadugar festival, he hinted that they might finally watch it together on the big screen.

Gauri’s background is just as intriguing. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who ran a salon in Bangalore, and she has a six-year-old child. Despite knowing Aamir for over two decades, their love story officially began just 18 months ago.

As the couple embraces their new journey, fans are eager to see more glimpses of their unique and heartwarming bond.

ALSO READ: Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions