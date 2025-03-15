Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Reveals Why She Fell For Him—And It’s Not His Films!

Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Reveals Why She Fell For Him—And It’s Not His Films!

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt has only seen two of his films! The couple opens up about their love story, proving that their bond goes beyond Bollywood fame.

Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Reveals Why She Fell For Him—And It’s Not His Films!


Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has found love again, but this time, it’s with someone who isn’t a die-hard fan of his movies! His girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, recently revealed that she has only watched two of his films Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan but that didn’t stop her from falling for him.

The couple made their first public appearance together at Aamir’s pre-birthday celebration, where they opened up about their relationship. Aamir shared that he and Gauri first met 25 years ago but lost touch, only reconnecting two years ago. “I was looking for someone who brings me peace, and there she was,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gauri, who hails from Bangalore and now runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, expressed what drew her to Aamir. “I wanted someone kind, caring, and a gentleman,” she said. To this, Aamir jokingly replied, “And after all that, you found me?”

Unlike most Bollywood couples, their relationship isn’t built on fan admiration. Gauri isn’t a regular Hindi film viewer, and Aamir admitted, “She doesn’t see me as a superstar but just as a partner.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, there’s one film Aamir hopes she will watch soon Taare Zameen Par! With the movie re-releasing in theatres as part of his Cinema Ka Jadugar festival, he hinted that they might finally watch it together on the big screen.

Gauri’s background is just as intriguing. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who ran a salon in Bangalore, and she has a six-year-old child. Despite knowing Aamir for over two decades, their love story officially began just 18 months ago.

As the couple embraces their new journey, fans are eager to see more glimpses of their unique and heartwarming bond.

ALSO READ: Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Filed under

Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan girlfriend Aamir Khan love story Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan

The Women’s Premier Lea

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Shabnim Ismail Stuns Shafali Verma | Watch| WPL...
Mumbai Indians (MI) emerg

WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 8 Runs To Win Their Second...
A powerful storm system s

Monster Storm And Tornadoes Wreaks Havoc Across US, Killing 17, Destroying Homes
Delhi Capitals Women made

WPL 2025 Final: Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Stunning Catch As Delhi Capitals Dominate Mumbai Indians
newsx

Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Reveals Why She Fell For Him—And It’s Not His Films!
Big players rise on big o

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From The Front With Game-Changing Knock In WPL 2025 Final
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Shabnim Ismail Stuns Shafali Verma | Watch| WPL Final

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Shabnim Ismail Stuns Shafali Verma | Watch| WPL...

WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 8 Runs To Win Their Second WPL Title

WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 8 Runs To Win Their Second...

Monster Storm And Tornadoes Wreaks Havoc Across US, Killing 17, Destroying Homes

Monster Storm And Tornadoes Wreaks Havoc Across US, Killing 17, Destroying Homes

WPL 2025 Final: Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Stunning Catch As Delhi Capitals Dominate Mumbai Indians

WPL 2025 Final: Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Stunning Catch As Delhi Capitals Dominate Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From The Front With Game-Changing Knock In WPL 2025 Final

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From The Front With Game-Changing Knock In WPL 2025 Final

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April 9

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage And Modernity

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day 2 Collection, Why?

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day

‘Test’ Movie: R Madhavan Introduces His Character As Saravanan, A Struggling Scientist’s Intense Journey

‘Test’ Movie: R Madhavan Introduces His Character As Saravanan, A Struggling Scientist’s Intense Journey

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips