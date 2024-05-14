AAP Unveils 'Washing Machine's Black Magic' Initiative To Take Aim At BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kicked off the ‘Washing Machine Ka Kaala Jaadu’ campaign on Tuesday to take aim at the BJP and expose its purported commitment to combatting and eradicating corruption. AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai and cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj spearheaded the launch of the campaign. Rai, who also serves as a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, participated in the initiative.

Bharadwaj “demonstrated” how leaders accused of corruption undergo a cleansing process through the BJP’s washing machine. The AAP positioned a large washing machine on one side of the stage, while a prominent jail (Central Jail) was displayed on the other side. Bharadwaj demonstrated that individuals who agreed to align with the BJP were symbolically placed in the washing machine by the ED and CBI, whereas those who remained steadfast in their commitment to social service were depicted as being sent to jail.

On the contrary, Bharadwaj accused that former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who had significantly enhanced the education and health sectors in the national capital, were targeted by the BJP and its agencies with false cases and imprisonment when they didn’t yield to pressure. Rai mentioned that the AAP is initiating the washing machine campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP and the prime minister of the country are saying that they are fighting this election to fight corruption and end it. What is the truth of this claim of the BJP? What is the black magic of the BJP’s washing machine?” he said.

He mentioned that the party is assembling four additional teams, each designated for one of the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. These teams will tour every assembly within these constituencies, including New Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi, until May 23. They will “expose” the “black magic” of this washing machine and reveal the genuine truth, he elaborated.

“Although the country is now understanding the magic of this washing machine, but a common man should be able to understand the reality through this and understand the truth of the central government of the country,” he added.

Bharadwaj claimed that the nation is effectively being governed by just two agencies: the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “Whenever the central government feels, it unleashes the ED and the CBI against any leader. A few years ago, Maharashtra’s then chief minister Ashok Chavan was accused of the Adarsh Society Scam. “The prime minister said about Ashok Chavan that the flats built for the widows of Kargil will also be looted by him,” he said.

Bharadwaj vividly illustrated how Chavan underwent the process of being “washed” in the BJP’s washing machine, emerging thereafter completely clean and devoid of any blemish. ALSO READ : MHA Issues Warning Against Cyber Criminals Impersonating Government Agencies

Show Full Article