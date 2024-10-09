Actress Manasi Parekh Gets Emotional As She Gets Her First National Award, Says ‘All my years of struggle…’

The 70th National Film Awards brought unforgettable moments for actor Manasi Parekh, who took home the prestigious Best Actress award for her role as Monghi in the Gujarati film Kutch Express. Manasi shared the award with actress Nithya Menen, recognized for her performance in the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam alongside actor Dhanush.

The award ceremony took place at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan on October 8, where President Droupadi Murmu presented the honors. The 70th National Film Awards celebrated talents across the industry, honoring artists like music composer A.R. Rahman for best background music and actor Rishabh Shetty as best actor.

Emotional moment for Manasi

Manasi Parekh, known for her heartfelt performances, was visibly emotional as she accepted the award. Overcome by gratitude and pride, she couldn’t contain her tears when her name was announced. As she received the award, the audience burst into applause, celebrating her journey and dedication.

Reflecting on this honor, Manasi took to Instagram to express her gratitude when the awards were announced on August 16. She shared the heartfelt moment she learned about the award: “I completed 20 years as an actor this year, and 16th August 2024 will be a day etched in my mind forever.” She recalled the disbelief and joy as her phone flooded with congratulatory messages. Her friend and fellow actor Anand Tiwari was the first to congratulate her, sparking emotions that she described as “the kind of cry that my character Monghi in Kutch Express has when she realizes her whole life has crumbled.”

In her post, Manasi also spoke of the struggles she faced over two decades in the industry, recalling times of self-doubt and waiting for the right opportunities. “All my years of struggle, insecurities, auditions, waiting to be discovered… just flashed by in my mind. The moments when I was told I wasn’t good enough, the times when I kept waiting for projects to happen,” she wrote. For Manasi, the award is not just a recognition but a reminder of her unwavering passion for acting.

About Kutch Express

In Kutch Express, Manasi plays Monghi, a woman who confronts life’s challenges and heartbreaks with resilience. Directed by Viral Shah, the film blends powerful storytelling with rich character development and highlights the struggles and aspirations of women. Alongside Parekh, the cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Dharmendra Gohil, Darsheel Safary, and Viraf Patell, whose performances bring depth to the narrative.

Kutch Express did not just win Manasi Parekh the Best Actress award; it also garnered two more National Awards—Best Feature Film promoting national, social, and environmental values, and Best Costume Design for Niki Joshi.

Hailing from Gujarat, Manasi Parekh has a strong presence in the Gujarati film industry and is equally recognized for her roles in Hindi television and films. She first gained fame with television shows like Gulaal and Sumit Sambhal Lega, where her performances were widely appreciated. Beyond acting, Manasi is a trained classical singer and often integrates her musical talent into her work, which sets her apart as a multi-talented artist.

Her other notable films include Golkeri (2020), where she starred alongside Malhar Thakar and Love Ni Bhavai (2017), a popular romantic drama.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award