Adani's Vision: Green Hydrogen Paving the Way to Net Zero

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, underscores the significance of Green Hydrogen as a pivotal alternative to fossil fuels for achieving net-zero emissions. In his blog for the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, titled “Reducing costs: The key to leveraging green hydrogen on the road to net zero,” Adani highlights the environmental and developmental benefits of Green Hydrogen. He emphasizes its potential as a clean fuel with zero-emissions, essential for realizing global carbon neutrality goals.

Adani emphasizes the need for broader adoption of Green Hydrogen, calling for decreased production costs and vertical integration throughout the supply chain to make it more affordable. The blog urges companies with backward integration to play a crucial role in providing cost-effective green molecules. To enable widespread adoption, the cost of Green Hydrogen production must decrease from the current $3-5 per kilogram towards $1/kg.

Addressing India’s energy challenges, Adani proposes that the country leapfrog to renewables and green hydrogen rather than replacing one fossil fuel with another. This strategic shift not only ensures energy security but also enhances air quality in cities and contributes to food security by eliminating uncertainties in imported ammonia prices for fertilizers.

Adani’s blog serves as a roadmap for leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, offering insights into the role of green hydrogen in shaping the future energy landscape. The Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) is actively developing solutions for globally competitive green hydrogen, with a 1 MMTPA project in Gujarat expected to start production by FY2027. Depending on market conditions, ANIL aims to scale up capacity to 3 MMTPA within the next decade, involving an investment of around USD 50 billion. The Adani Group, headquartered in Ahmedabad, operates in diverse sectors, following the core philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness.’