AI Leap: Haryana, World Bank Join Hands In ₹474 Cr Project

The Haryana Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) for the period 2025–2028, with a total outlay of ₹474.39 crore. The Cabinet also gave the green signal for the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of externally aided projects. The HAIDP aims to position Haryana as a national hub for AI-enabled development. The project will run over three years and receive technical and financial support from the World Bank. The funding pattern will follow a 70:30 ratio between the World Bank and the Haryana Government.

Focus On AI Infrastructure And Skill Development

The HAIDP includes several key components, starting with the establishment of the Global Artificial Intelligence Centre (GAIC) in Gurugram and the Haryana Advanced Computing Facility (HACF) in Panchkula. These facilities will serve as central hubs for AI innovation, research, and computing infrastructure.

The project also targets skill development and workforce transition. Over 50,000 professionals will receive training in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. The government plans to enhance human capital and increase employment opportunities in emerging technology domains.

Integration Of AI In Governance And Public Services

The Cabinet approved the integration of AI tools into public governance and data-driven service delivery. The initiative will support AI-powered solutions in administration, service monitoring, and delivery mechanisms. The project aims to enhance efficiency and transparency in government functioning through technology.

In addition, HAIDP will provide support to AI start-ups and research initiatives. The project will offer incubation, mentoring, and shared infrastructure access to emerging businesses. The government will encourage public-private partnerships in the AI sector to boost innovation and entrepreneurship.

Special Purpose Vehicle For Implementation

To oversee implementation and cross-sectoral coordination, the Cabinet approved the creation of an SPV under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Standing Finance Committee (SFC-C), chaired by the Chief Minister, cleared this proposal on April 17, 2025.

The SPV will function as a not-for-profit company. The Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister will serve as its Chairman. HARTRON will act as the Nodal Agency and manage all incorporation procedures under the Companies Act, 2013.

