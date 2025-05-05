Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • AI Leap: Haryana, World Bank Join Hands In ₹474 Cr Project

AI Leap: Haryana, World Bank Join Hands In ₹474 Cr Project

The Haryana Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) for the period 2025–2028, with a total outlay of ₹474.39 crore. The Cabinet also gave the green signal for the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of externally aided projects. The HAIDP […]

AI Leap: Haryana, World Bank Join Hands In ₹474 Cr Project

AI Leap: Haryana, World Bank Join Hands In ₹474 Cr Project


The Haryana Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) for the period 2025–2028, with a total outlay of ₹474.39 crore. The Cabinet also gave the green signal for the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of externally aided projects. The HAIDP aims to position Haryana as a national hub for AI-enabled development. The project will run over three years and receive technical and financial support from the World Bank. The funding pattern will follow a 70:30 ratio between the World Bank and the Haryana Government.

Focus On AI Infrastructure And Skill Development

The HAIDP includes several key components, starting with the establishment of the Global Artificial Intelligence Centre (GAIC) in Gurugram and the Haryana Advanced Computing Facility (HACF) in Panchkula. These facilities will serve as central hubs for AI innovation, research, and computing infrastructure.

The project also targets skill development and workforce transition. Over 50,000 professionals will receive training in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. The government plans to enhance human capital and increase employment opportunities in emerging technology domains.

Integration Of AI In Governance And Public Services

The Cabinet approved the integration of AI tools into public governance and data-driven service delivery. The initiative will support AI-powered solutions in administration, service monitoring, and delivery mechanisms. The project aims to enhance efficiency and transparency in government functioning through technology.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In addition, HAIDP will provide support to AI start-ups and research initiatives. The project will offer incubation, mentoring, and shared infrastructure access to emerging businesses. The government will encourage public-private partnerships in the AI sector to boost innovation and entrepreneurship.

Special Purpose Vehicle For Implementation

To oversee implementation and cross-sectoral coordination, the Cabinet approved the creation of an SPV under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Standing Finance Committee (SFC-C), chaired by the Chief Minister, cleared this proposal on April 17, 2025.

The SPV will function as a not-for-profit company. The Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister will serve as its Chairman. HARTRON will act as the Nodal Agency and manage all incorporation procedures under the Companies Act, 2013.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Two Terror Aides Caught With Weapons During Police Check in Jammu And Kashmir’s Budgam

 

Filed under


The United Nations Secur

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Talks on India-Pakistan Tensions
AI Leap: Haryana, World B

AI Leap: Haryana, World Bank Join Hands In ₹474 Cr Project
The Met Gala, one of the

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?
Basketball legend LeBron

LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to...
India Gears Up for May 7

India Gears Up For May 7 Civil Defence Mega Drill Across 244 Districts: Blackouts, Sirens,...
newsx

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Talks on India-Pakistan Tensions

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Talks on India-Pakistan Tensions

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to Attend Instead

LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to...

India Gears Up For May 7 Civil Defence Mega Drill Across 244 Districts: Blackouts, Sirens, Evacuations!

India Gears Up For May 7 Civil Defence Mega Drill Across 244 Districts: Blackouts, Sirens,...

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

Entertainment

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

MET Gala 2025: What’s Closed In NYC On May 5?

LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to Attend Instead

LeBron James Forced to Miss 2025 Met Gala Due to Knee Injury; Wife Savannah to

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look in a Balmain Masterpiece

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger Than My Ego”

From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health, and the Need for Real Connection

‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health,

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media