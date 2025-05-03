Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside

Ajith Kumar's action-comedy "Good Bad Ugly" will begin streaming on Netflix from May 8. Available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly


Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited action-comedy Good Bad Ugly is set to stream on Netflix starting May 8, 2025. After receiving a moderately successful run at the box office, the film will now be available for viewers across various languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Netflix confirmed the upcoming release through a promotional post on Saturday. The post teased viewers, saying, “He’s done being good. Now he’s going to be bad – and things are about to get ugly.” Fans can now enjoy Ajith’s latest performance from the comfort of their homes.

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, made its theatrical debut on April 10, 2025. The film quickly became a breath of fresh air for Tamil cinema, especially following a year of underperforming films in the region. Ajith Kumar’s on-screen persona and the action-comedy genre have drawn significant attention, making this film a hot topic.

India Today, in its review, described the film as feeling “overly staged,” with elements like slow-motion shots and elevation sequences seeming forced. The review also noted that the film heavily references Ajith’s previous works, and most characters, including Ajith himself, deliver punchlines throughout, adding to the film’s dramatic yet comedic tone.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film boasts a strong supporting cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, and Priya Prakash Varrier. These actors bring depth to the film’s narrative and complement Ajith’s performance, making it an enjoyable ride for fans.

The film’s shift to OTT, particularly Netflix, provides an excellent opportunity for those who missed it in theatres to watch it in various languages. This broad release strategy is expected to broaden its reach to audiences beyond India and cater to Ajith Kumar’s international fan base.

Fans of action-comedy films and Ajith Kumar’s unique style are eagerly waiting for the film’s OTT release, making it one of the most anticipated streaming events of the year. As the film heads to Netflix on May 8, 2025, viewers can expect an entertaining mix of action, comedy, and a hint of Ajith’s trademark charisma.

ALSO READ: When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

Filed under

Adhik Ravichandran​ Good Bad Ugly Netflix

newsx

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues
Thousands of supporters o

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights
newsx

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports
Serbian President Aleksan

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade
A Russian drone assault o

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea...
Ajith Kumar’s latest ac

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea for Stronger Allied Support

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea...

Entertainment

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media