Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Amit Shah Denies Insulting Ambedkar, Rejects Congress’ Kharge’s Resignation Demand: ‘It Won’t Come True’

Amit Shah denied allegations that he insulted BR Ambedkar, accusing Congress of distorting his speech in Parliament. Shah fired back at Congress, stating legal action could follow. Kharge continued his demand for Shah's resignation, further fueling the political confrontation.

Amit Shah Denies Insulting Ambedkar, Rejects Congress’ Kharge’s Resignation Demand: ‘It Won’t Come True’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly rejected Congress’s allegations that his recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha were insulting to BR Ambedkar. Shah, who addressed the issue during a press conference, accused Congress leaders of distorting his speech and misleading the public. He emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always respected Ambedkar, and that his remarks were taken out of context by the opposition.

Shah responded to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s demands for his resignation, stating that Kharge’s wishes would not be fulfilled. He boldly declared, “Khargeji, you will stay at the same place for 15 years. Your wish of my resignation won’t come true.” Shah also expressed his disappointment with Congress for continuously misrepresenting his statements, even accusing them of editing past comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah criticized Congress for its historical stance against Ambedkar. He highlighted how, during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru, Ambedkar’s contributions were undermined. Shah noted that Nehru and Indira Gandhi had awarded Bharat Ratna to themselves, but Ambedkar received the award in 1990 under a BJP-supported government, not under Congress leadership. “Nehru’s hatred towards Ambedkar is well known,” Shah remarked.

Furthermore, Shah accused Congress of consistently being anti-Ambedkar, opposing reservation, and not fully respecting the Constitution. He extended his criticisms to Congress’s actions during the Emergency, which he claims violated constitutional values.

During the Rajya Sabha debate on the Constitution of India, Shah took a swipe at the opposition leaders, pointing out the frequency with which they invoke Ambedkar’s name. Shah remarked, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar…” suggesting that repeatedly invoking Ambedkar’s name had become a political trend rather than a genuine reflection of respect.

Congress, on the other hand, continues to demand Shah’s apology and resignation. Kharge has called for Prime Minister Modi to drop Shah from the Cabinet, stating that if Modi truly respects Ambedkar, he would take such action. However, Shah stood firm, asserting that Congress’s continued attacks were based on distortion and political motives, not the truth.

(With inputs from agency)

