Amit Shah on his Vision of a Developed India

On the eve of Republic Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the crucial role of developing the first village in the country to realize India’s vision of overall development. Speaking during an interaction with special guests from the ‘Vibrant Villages’ program in the national capital, Shah announced that the initiative is covering 3,000 villages in 19 border areas across Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh. The ambitious ‘Vibrant Village’ program aims to complete this coverage within a decade.

In the initial phase of the scheme, 662 villages with a total population of 1,42,000 are being targeted, with the government allocating Rs 4,800 crore for this purpose. Shah outlined three primary objectives of the program: phased development of the country’s first village, preventing migration from border villages, and preserving local culture. The initiative focuses on enhancing connectivity, basic facilities, and infrastructure in these villages, with a significant emphasis on constructing roads at an outlay of Rs 2,500 crore.

Shah highlighted the commitment of the Narendra Modi government to the development of these villages, emphasizing that more than double the amount spent in the last five years compared to the cumulative spending in the 70 years following independence. Under Modi’s leadership, the program ensures 100 percent saturation of over 220 government schemes for rural development in the villages covered under ‘Vibrant Village.’

Expressing the Prime Minister’s concern for these villages, Shah stated that the Panchs, Sarpanchs, and accompanying individuals from ‘Vibrant Villages’ visiting New Delhi for Republic Day are guests of Prime Minister Modi, with their well-being taken into full consideration.

Shah underscored the significance of Republic Day as a global showcase of India’s culture, military strength, and manpower. He emphasized that despite the physical distance between India’s border villages and Delhi, the ‘Vibrant Village’ program has brought hearts closer, contributing to the vision of a developed India starting from its first village.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, Panchs and Sarpanchs from ‘Vibrant Villages’ and their families will witness the Republic Day Parade as special guests. The Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, is hosting these special guests. To materialize Prime Minister Modi’s vision of inclusive development and prioritizing border villages as the country’s first village, the ‘Vibrant Villages’ program has been launched under the leadership of the Union Home Minister. Special guests from ‘Vibrant Villages’ also had the opportunity to visit the Prime Minister’s Museum, and they will participate in “Bharat Parv” on January 27, along with being invited to watch the NCC cadets’ “PM Rally.” Various dignitaries, including Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Youth Affairs and Sports Nishith Pramanik, were present during these occasions.