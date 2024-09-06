Friday, September 6, 2024

Amy Adams To Headline, Produce Comedy Drama ‘Lazy Susans’

The film, which is penned by Oscar nominees Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin is all about a group of mothers who form a rock band.

Amy Adams To Headline, Produce Comedy Drama ‘Lazy Susans’

The Oscar-nominated actor Amy Adams is all set to produce and star in ‘Lazy Susans’, a comedy film from 20th Century Studios, according to Deadline.

The film, which is written by Oscar nominees Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin is all about a group of mothers who form a rock band.
It is inspired by the real story of a Boston-based band, The Lazy Susans, that came together during Covid-19. Adams and Stacy O’Neil will produce it along with Vivek J Tiwary and Jack Leslie of TEG+.

Adams recently wrapped filming on Taika Waititi’s sci-fi film ‘Klara and the Sun’ and the drama ‘At the Sea’. Adams will also be appearing in ‘Nightbitch’, which is Marielle Heller’s adaptation of the 2021 novel by Rachel Yoder.

She has received various accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards, and has been nominated for six Academy Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Adams’ stage roles include ‘Into the Woods’ in 2012 and ‘The Glass Menagerie’ in 2022.

MUST READ | Nandamuri Fans Rejoice: Balakrishna’s Son Mokshagna Makes Film Debut in ‘Simba is Coming

Adams’s most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films are ‘Catch Me If You Can’, ‘Junebug’, ‘Enchanted’, ‘Doubt’ ‘Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian’, ‘Julie & Julia’, ‘The Fighter’, ‘The Muppets’, ‘The Master’, ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Her’, ‘American Hustle’, ‘Big Eyes’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Arrival’, ‘Nocturnal Animals’, and ‘Justice League’.
Adams continues to diversify her portfolio with projects like ‘Disenchanted’ and ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’

Talking about her TV projects, Adams has acted in the miniseries ‘Sharp Objects’.

Talking about Mumolo as an actor, Annie Mumolo was seen opposite Anne Hathaway in Michael Showalter’s rom-com ‘The Idea of You’

ALSO READ | ‘Border 2’: Diljit Dosanjh Joins The Cast Of Sunny Deol’s Film

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:

Amy Adams Amy Adams Lazy Susans Lazy Susans Lazy Susans Film

Recent Post

ICICI-Videocon Scam: SC Issues Notice On CBI’s Plea Against Kochhar Couple’s Arrest

ICICI-Videocon Scam: SC Issues Notice On CBI’s Plea Against Kochhar Couple’s Arrest

Explained: Timeline of the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Explained: Timeline of the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat Express Gratitude To Congress, Criticize BJP’s Response

Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat Express Gratitude To Congress, Criticize BJP’s Response

Who Is Marques Brownlee? TIME’s Top AI Influencer and Tech Review Guru

Who Is Marques Brownlee? TIME’s Top AI Influencer and Tech Review Guru

Visa-Free Thailand Sees Surge in Indian Visitors: What’s Driving the Increased Interest?

Visa-Free Thailand Sees Surge in Indian Visitors: What’s Driving the Increased Interest?

Linkin Park Reunites After Seven Years; New Vocalist Joins The Band

Linkin Park Reunites After Seven Years; New Vocalist Joins The Band

Zelenskiy Arrives in Germany for Crucial Talks, Urges Swift Delivery of Military Aid

Zelenskiy Arrives in Germany for Crucial Talks, Urges Swift Delivery of Military Aid

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox