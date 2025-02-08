Home
Angelina Jolie Faces Challenges As Children Resist Plans To Leave Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with life in Los Angeles, hoping to leave the city behind amid ongoing divorce drama with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie Faces Challenges As Children Resist Plans To Leave Los Angeles


Angelina Jolie is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with life in Los Angeles, hoping to leave the city behind amid ongoing divorce drama with Brad Pitt. However, her plans to relocate have faced resistance from her children, who are attached to their lives in LA.

Children’s Reluctance to Move

An insider revealed to RadarOnline, “Angie can’t get out of Hollywood fast enough. She would love to start fresh somewhere else – either in Europe or Cambodia, where she’s done so much humanitarian work.”

Jolie shares six children – Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16). Despite Jolie’s desire for a fresh start, her children are reportedly against the idea of leaving Los Angeles.

Rooted in Los Angeles

The insider added, “Angie assumed the kids would want to come with her, but what she underestimated was how attached they are to LA, where they have friends and want to launch their own careers.” The children’s reluctance stems from the opportunities available in Los Angeles, which they do not want to abandon.

This disagreement is reportedly causing tension within the family. “The idea of abandoning all the opportunities in LA to live overseas just isn’t appealing to them and it’s causing serious tension,” the source said.

Jolie’s Cambodia Dream

Jolie has a longstanding connection with Cambodia. She has been working on developing a vast plot of land in Battambang, home to the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, her charity dedicated to supporting the region.

The project has fueled her desire to relocate. “For years, she’s dreamed of having a family compound with all her children there. Unfortunately, it’s gotten very complicated now that they’re at an age where they have their own dreams and ambitions that don’t align with hers,” the source shared.

Zahara is currently in her third year at Spelman College in Atlanta, while the other children continue to live with Jolie full-time in Los Angeles. Despite Jolie’s hopes, her children are standing firm on their decision to remain in the city.

