Army Deploys Dhruv Helicopters For Limited Operations In Valley After Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Attack: Security forces have launched intensive search operations to track down the attackers. Streets in the tourist-heavy region remain deserted. Coffins of the victims have reached Srinagar airport, and several state officials have arrived to coordinate their return.

In response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army has resumed limited operations of its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers in Srinagar and nearby regions. These helicopters had remained grounded for over two months following a crash involving Indian Coast Guard officers in Porbandar. Defence officials confirmed that in view of urgent counter-terror operations in the wake of the April 22 attack, permission was granted for selective use of the helicopters, which are considered critical to troop deployment in the region.

Dhruv Choppers Return To Duty In High-Tension Zone After Pahalgam Attack

The Army had kept the ALH Dhruvs grounded pending safety reviews, impacting troop mobility during operations. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the manufacturer of the Dhruv, continues to work closely with defence stakeholders to ensure a complete operational comeback. Their temporary clearance comes as forces intensify efforts to locate and neutralise the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack.

#WATCH | Indian Army ALH Dhruv helicopters have been allowed to fly in the areas around Srinagar, J&K and adjoining areas in view of the ongoing counter-terrorism operations after the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam: Defence Officials The ALH Dhruv choppers have… pic.twitter.com/fdhzIeGRGN Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

Pahalgam Attack: Political Calls For Global Action

Amid heightened national grief, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal condemned the attack and demanded international action. “Those responsible for this should be prosecuted in the international court. I urge the Home Minister to proscribe Pakistan as a terrorist state and move the International Criminal Court,” Sibal said. Pahalgam

Baisaran Valley

26 dead so far.. This terrorist attack is an attack against humanity clearly sponsored by Pakistan. General Munir said “Kashmir is our jugular vein..” one week ago HM must proscribe Pakistan a terrorist state ; a terrorist organisation under UAPA — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 23, 2025

Navy Officer Among Victims

The family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young Indian Navy officer killed in the attack, has also called for firm action. “We request that the government give such people strict punishment and end terrorism by any means necessary,” said his grandfather Hawa Singh. Lt Narwal, recently married, had been on leave in Pahalgam with his wife when the attack occurred.

Search Operations And Mourning Continue

Security forces have launched intensive search operations to track down the attackers. Streets in the tourist-heavy region remain deserted. Coffins of the victims have reached Srinagar airport, and several state officials have arrived to coordinate their return. Multiple organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh in response to the tragedy, which marks one of the most significant terror strikes since the abrogation of Article 370.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Pahalgam Terror Attack: TCS Engineer from Kolkata Killed; Wife and Son Safe