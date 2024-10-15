As The Doctors’ Hunger Strike Reaches Its 11th day, The Supreme Court Is Set To Hear The RG Kar Case Today.

The hunger strike by junior doctors in Kolkata, in protest against the brutal rape and murder of their fellow colleague from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, has now entered its 11th day as of Tuesday.

The hunger strike by junior doctors in Kolkata, protesting the horrific rape and murder of their colleague from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, has reached its 11th day as of Tuesday. This demonstration reflects the deep-seated anger and frustration within the medical community over the brutal crime that claimed the life of a 31-year-old resident doctor. The ongoing protest, characterized as a fast-unto-death, has garnered significant attention and sympathy from various sectors of society, highlighting the urgent need for justice and systemic change.

Supreme Court Hearing

Today, a pivotal hearing regarding the rape and murder case will occur at the Supreme Court, presided over by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. The court will examine various aspects of the case, including the status of the investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors. During the previous hearing in September, the Supreme Court expressed its concern over the findings disclosed by the CBI, stating that the revelations were “disturbing.” This statement underscored the gravity of the situation and the necessity for a thorough and transparent investigation into the crime, as well as the broader implications for women’s safety in the healthcare sector.

The Supreme Court’s involvement has brought additional scrutiny to the case, as public interest continues to grow. The medical community is hopeful that the judiciary will take decisive steps to ensure justice for the victim and her family. Additionally, the Supreme Court’s attention to the hunger strike emphasizes the urgency of the doctors’ demands and the critical role they play in advocating for safety and security in their profession.

Parallel Events in Kolkata

As the hunger strike continues, the focus of the day will also shift to two significant events taking place in central Kolkata. The first is the annual Durga idol immersion carnival, a vibrant cultural celebration organized by the West Bengal government. This event typically draws large crowds and showcases the rich traditions and customs of the region, but this year, it occurs against the backdrop of the ongoing protests by the medical community.

The second event is the “Droh-Carnival,” a human chain protest organized by representatives of the state’s medical fraternity. This demonstration aims to express solidarity with the victim’s family and to raise awareness about the critical issues of safety and violence against healthcare workers. The juxtaposition of these two events highlights the tension between cultural celebrations and the serious societal issues at hand.

The Kolkata Police have denied permission for the “Droh-Carnival,” citing concerns over public safety and order. Despite this, the medical representatives have declared their intention to proceed with their planned evening program, demonstrating their commitment to their cause. In response, the police have imposed prohibitory orders along the protest route, reflecting the delicate balance between maintaining public order and allowing the exercise of democratic rights.

Hospitalization of Protesters

The hunger strike has taken a significant toll on the health of participating doctors. On Monday evening, another doctor, Tanaya Panja, who was part of the protest at Esplanade, had to be hospitalized after collapsing in a nearby toilet. Tanaya is one of the first six junior doctors who initiated the fast-unto-death agitation on October 5. Her hospitalization underscores the physical and emotional strain that the ongoing strike has imposed on the participants.

Tanaya’s case is particularly poignant, as she represents the collective voice of her colleagues who are demanding justice and accountability. She is the fifth junior doctor to be hospitalized due to deteriorating health conditions resulting from the hunger strike. The other four doctors who have required hospitalization include Aniket Mahato from R.G. Kar, Anustup Mukhopadhyay from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Plastya Acharya from N.R.S. Medical College & Hospital, and Aloke Verma from North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri, Darjeeling district. Their conditions reflect not only the physical demands of fasting but also the emotional toll of advocating for justice in such a heartbreaking situation.

The hunger strike by junior doctors in Kolkata has become a focal point for broader discussions on women’s safety, healthcare worker protection, and the urgent need for systemic reforms. As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the case, the stakes are high for both the medical community and the society at large. The ongoing protests, coupled with the cultural events in the city, serve as a powerful reminder of the complexities and challenges facing healthcare professionals in India today.

As the doctors continue their fight for justice, the hope remains that their collective voices will resonate beyond the confines of their protest and lead to meaningful change in the system. The call for justice for their colleague is not just a demand for accountability but also a plea for a safer and more secure environment for all those who dedicate their lives to healing and caring for others.

Read More : EAM Jaishankar Set To Arrive At Islamabad By Evening For SCO Meeting